Crockett Welcomes Route 66 Chevrolet as New Partner, Aiming for First Full Season on ASCS National Tour in 2019

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (March 10, 2019) – The last year has been a whirlwind for Roger Crockett, who uprooted his business and life from the West Coast to the Midwest prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Crockett aimed to tackle the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour as a full-time competitor last year for the first time in his career and he got off to a rousing start by winning the season opener. Unfortunately, misfortune hampered him throughout the season and he was forced to pull off the tour in late June.

Crockett focused on his business and made a couple of key changes to his team in the fall, switching to JR-1 Chassis and Rider Racing Engines.

“Last year we had a terrible year, the worst year since I started racing,” he said. “Things didn’t go right and I made mistakes. The primary problem was we just didn’t run well. We made a lot of changes and we’re pretty confident we stumbled upon our problem. We finished last year with the car we wanted.”

Crockett is excited to return to the ASCS National Tour in 2019, this time with the help of a new sponsor in Route 66 Chevrolet. It’s a family owned and operated dealership located in Tulsa, Okla. The company has won GM’s Dealer of the Year Award three times and is the No. 1 Chevy dealer in Oklahoma.

“It’s been a goal for a really long time to figure out a way to run the ASCS National Tour,” Crockett said. “Even when I was living on the West Coast I was constantly trying to figure out.

“We got referred to do some work for Route 66 Chevrolet last year. We started on a good foot and we established a relationship through our business. They are really into racing. They needed a sticker for the Chili Bowl and I got it done right away. Then they gave me an opportunity to wrap a courtesy vehicle. They asked what my plans were and I said we’re working hard to run the ASCS National Tour and they said, ‘Hey, we want to help out.’ They are making it possible for me to run the ASCS National Tour this year.”

Crockett said he will fill in his schedule with regional events mostly in the Midwest to the tune of approximately 60 races throughout the season.

“My dad still helps out a lot with BC Motorsports and I want to say thanks to Steve and Kim Swinney for their continued support,” he said. “We have a lot of things going our way and we’re excited to go after a full season on the ASCS National Tour.”

The season-opening event is next Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, where the half-mile oval hosts the 46 th annual ASCS Spring Nationals. Crockett won the opener before the finale rained out last year.

Friday and Saturday at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the 46 th annual ASCS Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Route 66 Chevrolet is a family owned and operated dealership located in Tulsa, Okla. The company has won GM’s Dealer of the Year Award three times and is the No. 1 Chevy dealer in Oklahoma. To learn more, visit http://www.Route66Chevrolet.com .

“We’re grateful for the support of everyone at Route 66 Chevrolet, which is the premier Chevy dealer in the region,” Crockett said. “Not only do they offer top-notch vehicles, but their customer service is highly rated. We recommend anyone who is in the Midwest and looking for a vehicle to check out www.Route66Chevrolet.com .”

Crockett would also like to thank BC Motorsports, Rocket Designs, FK Rod Ends, Weld Racing, Champion Racing Oil, JR-1 Chassis, Olson Custom Designs, Bell Helmets, PAC Racing Springs/Schroeder Series Torsion Bars and KSE Racing Products for their continued support.

