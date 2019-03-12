COMP Cams returns as SOD partner for 2019

From Sprints on Dirt

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 12, 2019) – Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Bearings, MSD, and Motul is proud to announce that COMP Cams has returned as a marketing partner for the 2019 season.

COMP Cams will award a $100 certificate to the Lucky Dog award winner at each 2019 SOD race. The certificate will be awarded to the driver that is selected in a random draw from all entries.

For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, COMP Cams still retains the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned it as the absolute leader in valve train components. COMP Cams works with the best teams in sprint car racing and fits perfectly as a partner with Sprints On Dirt.

Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Bearings, MSD, and Motul appreciates its long partnership with COMP Cams and works tirelessly to keep the COMP Cams name out front. For more information about COMP Cams, go to www.compcams.com.

