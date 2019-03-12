DCRP Car Show & Practice Set for March 23

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (March 12, 2019) – With the 2019 racing season right around the corner at Dodge City Raceway Park, racers and fans champing at the bit have an opportunity to get an early dose of on-track action.

Preceding the season opening event on April 6, the exquisite dirt track racing facility in southwest Kansas will present a car show and open practice on Saturday, March 23.

The car show portion of the day will be hosted by the 3i Show that takes place at the Western Expo Center adjacent to the racetrack at the intersection of US 56 and US 283. The car show will take place from noon until 4:00 p.m. and all competitors are invited to bring their cars for display.

After that, activities shift to the racetrack itself with an open practice from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission to the grandstands for the open practice is free with pit passes $20 per person.

The car show and open practice on March 23 leads the way into the 2019 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park that includes 18 nights of scheduled competition atop the 3/8-mile clay oval and another eight nights atop the newly-constructed, 1/7-mile “Little DCRP” that will feature Micro Sprints and Karts.

The opening card of the year on Saturday, April 6, will feature a full slate of championship chase action including the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series along with the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The complete 2019 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.