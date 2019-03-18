Gas City I-69 Speedway Officials Tweak Jam-Packed Schedule Slightly

From Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, In. (March 18, 2019) — Officials of Gas City I-69 Speedway have released a revised schedule of events that reflects division name changes, slight date adjustments for some classes, the addition of two Hoosier Auto Racing Fans (HARF) nights and a visit from the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club (MOVRCC).

The former thunder car division is now known as the street stocks division, and its rules have been made more inclusive so cars from other tracks in Indiana can come and compete.

The super street class rules have also been solidified to allow some sportsman and limited late model cars from other tracks to run at Gas City as well.

In addition, the former front-wheel-drive compact class will now be known as the hornets division to allow both rear- and front-wheel-drive cars.

The HARF nights are May 17 and Aug. 30, while the MOVRCC will visit Gas City on June 14.

The jam-packed season opens on Friday, April 26 with the “Lid-Lifter 100” featuring non-wing sprint cars, UMP modifieds, super streets, street stocks, hornets (aka RWD/FWD compacts) and tough trucks.

All classes of race cars are welcome at the track’s pre-season practice day from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Competitors should review the rules for each division on the speedway’s website at gascityi69speedway.com. The revised schedule is posted there as well.

Fans and competitors can also follow the speedway on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.