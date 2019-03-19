Ventura Hosts USAC vs. VRA “Battle At The Beach Race #1” Saturday

From Lance Jennings

MARCH 18, 2019… After last Saturday’s battle at Bakersfield, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will clash with the Ventura Racing Association (VRA) this Saturday, March 23rd at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “Automotive Racing Products (ARP) Battle at the Beach Race #1” is the first of five appearances at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The action packed card will also feature Dwarf Cars, VRA Senior Sprint Cars, and California Lightning Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twelve West Coast 360 Sprint Car races. Nine different drivers have claimed victory, led by Ryan Bernal, Tristan Guardino, and Jake Swanson with two main event wins. The 1-lap track record of 11.983 was set by defending champion Austin Liggett on August 25, 2018 and a complete series win list at Ventura is at the end of this release.

Entering the fourth point race, there have been three different winners. Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, and Chase Johnson swept their shows by setting fast time/top qualifier, claiming heat races, and taking the checkered flags in the main events. Last Saturday at Bakersfield, Johnson became the fifty-first driver to earn a series triumph.

After running fourth at Bakersfield, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) has taken over the point lead and holds a 9-point advantage. Piloting the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino has posted two heat race victories and three top-10 finishes to his credit. At press time, Tristan is tied with Troy Rutherford for eleventh on the series win list and will be looking for his sixth victory this Saturday night.

Two-time champion, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike, Faria finished third at Bakersfield last Saturday night. Also running Jim Richardson’s #8 Wiesz Racing Engines DRC, Faria has posted two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes in the campaign. Currently tied with Bud Kaeding for third on the series win list, “Hollywood” will have his sights on his twelfth victory at Saturday’s “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #1.”

After missing the Bakersfield event, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) has dropped to third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Driving John Grau and Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Western Premier Hauling / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and 6 feature laps led on the season. Currently tied with Davey Pombo and T.J. Smith for thirteenth on the series win list, the 2017 Champion will be looking for his fifth main event triumph.

Like Swanson, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) skipped last Saturday’s show and is currently fourth in the championship points. Piloting Tanner Grau’s #34 Westin Diversified / Western Premier Hauling Maxim, Roa has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and 15 feature laps led on the year. The 2016 Champion is tied with Craig Stidham for ninth on the series win list and will have his sights on his seventh feature victory.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits fifth in the championship standings. Racing his #50 MP Environmental / RSS Industries entry, Davis has two top-10 finishes and 17 feature laps led to his credit. Regularly competing in Arizona, the 2018 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion missed last Saturday’s Bakersfield race and is not expected at Ventura.

Currently ninth in points, Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO) and Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Ryan Timmons, Koen Shaw, Austin Ervine, Kyle Edwards, J.J. Ringo, Austin Liggett, Cody Majors, Tom Hendricks, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Steve Hix, Troy Rutherford, Shannon McQueen, Ryan Stolz, and more.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, CA) leads a strong contingent with the Ventura Racing Association. The four-time VRA Champion is expected to be joined by Charlie Butcher, Rick Hendrix, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Guy Woodward, and Joey Bishop.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Kid’s tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-195, 2. Danny Faria Jr.-186, 3. Jake Swanson-161, 4. Brody Roa-154, 5. Charles Davis Jr.-147, 6. Stevie Sussex-145, 7. Ryan Timmons-139, 8. Koen Shaw-135, 9. Hannah Mayhew-119, 10. Dennis Gile-113, 11. Colton Hardy-101, 12. Slater Helt-99, 13. T.J. Smith-93, 14. Austin Ervine-89, 15. Chase Johnson-84, 16. Sterling Cling-80, 17. Kyle Edwards-78, … J.J. Ringo-71, 19. Michael Fanelli-70, 20. Austin Liggett-69.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at www.usaclicense.com.