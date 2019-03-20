AFCS to Hand Out Over $65,000 in Inaugural Season

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT/ATTICA, OH. (March 20, 2019) – The inaugural season of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont 410 Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the KS Sales & Service AFCS 305 Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will hand out over $65,000 in cash and awards in 2019.

Series Director Duane Hancock said the huge response from marketing partners, race teams and fans has been “incredible.”

“The amount of support reinforces the fact AtticaRacewayPark and Fremont Speedway have a phenomenal fan base, a talented group of race car drivers and dedicated businesses that see the value in supporting the series,” Hancock said.

The season kicks off April 12 at AtticaRacewayPark followed by the season-opener for Fremont Speedway on April 13. There will be 18 AFCS 410 sprint events (9 at both Attica and Fremont) and 14 AFCS 305 shows (7 each at Attica and Fremont) in 2019.

The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Head, Kistler Race Products AFCS 410 Sprints Presented by Baumann Auto Group will be racing for over $47,000 in its inaugural season. The point fund stands at $29,000 with $10,700 in bonus cash during the season via the eight $4,000 to win shows; two $500 quick qualifier awards, July 12 and 13 in memory of long time championship sprint car mechanic George Fisher; and $1,800 in the Jack’s All Out hard charger awards. Hancock added there are currently $7,300 in contingency awards.

The KS Sales and Service AFCS 305 Sprints Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be racing for over $18,000 in its inaugural season, with a $9,500 points fund, $2,200 in bonus cash during the season via the six $1,000 to win shows and $700 in Jack’s All Out hard charger awards to go with over $6,300 in contingency awards.

“Besides the end of the year point fund, we worked hard to put together financial bonuses throughout the year to help keep teams on the track. We also want to give a special thanks to new marketing partner J&F Construction and Development out of Bucyrus, the ‘official construction company of the AFCS Sprints’ for stepping up to give us an added shot in the arm. Former sprint car driver Brock Mayes and his dad, Jim, are really excited about the AFCS,” Hancock said.

“Every section of these funds could grow if more companies jump on board either as a points fund contributor, a bonus night sponsor, or contingency sponsor. They would join our current 37 series marketing partners,” Hancock added.

Hancock said drivers who want to battle for the AFCS funds are encouraged to sign up ASAP. “We want to help promote them and the tracks,” he said.

Drivers’ forms are available on the AFCS Facebook page and will be at AtticaRacewayPark each race before the series opener April 12th. Registration is $125 for the 410 series and $100 for the 305 series or by contacting Hancock at afcssprints@gmail.com

Fans can keep up with the AFCS on Twitter @afcs_sprints; on Facebook by following afcssprints and on the web at www.afcssprints.com

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.