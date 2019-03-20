Rain, Saturated Grounds Cancel Ocean and Placerville Events

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC – March 20, 2019 — Persistent rain showers and saturated grounds at Ocean Speedway and Placerville Speedway have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to cancel Friday’s event at Ocean and reschedule Saturday’s event at Placerville to Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Those who purchased tickets to Placerville’s event will have their tickets automatically moved to the rescheduled date in September. Those with tickets to Friday’s event at Ocean Speedway will receive a full ticket-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled Placerville event have 30 days to call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about their options.

Two of those events include next weekend’s conclusion to The Greatest Show on Dirt’s month-long swing through California on Friday, March 29, at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and Saturday, March 30, at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris. Both are sure to be exciting races with the last three California events producing three different winners and the battle for the Series championship points lead down to just four points between leader Daryn Pittman and reigning champion Donny Schatz.

Rain hasn’t completely washed out all motorsports activity this week in Placerville, either. Last year’s Knoxville Nationals winner Brad Sweet and NHRA Funny Car World Champion Ron Capps will still make an appearance rain or shine at Riebes NAPA AUTO PARTS in Placerville from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

