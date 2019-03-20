SPEED SPORT & Must See Racing Renew Television Partnership

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. — Officials from Must See Racing and SPEED SPORT have confirmed that the two brands will renew their partnership for a third season, with five one-hour shows set for broadcast on MAVTV.

Headlining the tape-delay television rostrum will be a two-hour telecast of the Must See Racing-sanctioned 71st running of the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW on May 25 at Indiana’s Anderson Speedway.

Last year’s Little 500 was won by Kody Swanson, who took the checkered flag for the second time in three years, while car owner Gene Nolen earned his first victory in the crown-jewel sprint car event.

Swanson is expected to return to defend his crown with Nolen, with a host of stars from the United States and Canada set to challenge him, including former event winners Jeff Bloom and Brian Tyler.

The first race to be taped will be the May 4 Must See Racing 50 at the Anderson quarter-mile, which will host the season-opening event for the first time in series history.

Other MSR events to be shown on MAVTV include the second annual David D. Mateer Tribute presented by American Racer from Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway on Sept. 14, as well as one of the annual Must See Racing appearances at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway, one of the series’ longest-running facilities.

“The decision to continue our partnership with SPEED SPORT was an easy one in our book,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “Their professionalism in capturing the wheel-to-wheel action, excitement and record-setting speed of the Must See sprint cars for their television programming is unmatched, and their ability to tell the stories of our drivers and teams, both on and off the track, delivers outstanding entertainment for our race fans.

“It also provides great value for our supporters at Engine Pro, the Engine Pro product partners, and 1-800 Radiator & AC, as well as continues to bolster our series’ brand of grassroots racing.”

The award-winning SPEED SPORT program will be hosted by SPEED SPORT president and veteran broadcaster Ralph Sheheen, with Derek Pernesiglio alongside for analysis, as the duo offers in-depth coverage of Must See Racing events to a prime-time national television audience.

“We are excited to once again bring the thrilling high speed action of the Must See Racing Series to race fans across the country on our award-winning SPEED SPORT series,” said SPEED SPORT President Ralph Sheheen. “This will be our third season of producing the national television coverage of the Must See Racing Series, and this year’s package is one of the most highly anticipated. From kicking off the year on the high banked quarter-mile at Anderson to traditional shows at Berlin and Jennerstown, the fastest sprint cars on the planet provide tremendous excitement for race fans both in the stands and watching on SPEED SPORT on MAVTV.

“Of course, the highlight of the year will be the 71st running of the Little 500, and it will be a real joy to call one of America’s great sprint car races once again this season.”

United States Auto Club broadcast personality Georgia Henneberry will serve as the pit reporter for the May 4 event at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, while longtime Knoxville Raceway track announcer and SPEED SPORT contributor Tony Bokhoven will patrol pit road during the 71st Pay Less Little 500.

Log on to mustseeracing.com and speedsport.com for event air dates and additional series news.

A live pay-for-view option for the 71st annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway on May 25 will also be available through SpeedShiftTV.com.