FAST 410 sprints to battle for $4,000 to win at Waynesfield; 305s to take on NRA 360s April 7

WAYNESFIELD, OH. – The first of several big sprint car events at Waynesfield Raceway Park will be held Sunday, April 7 with the FAST 410 Sprints Series battling for $4,000 to win. It will be all sprint cars as the National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invader 360 sprints will take on the tough area 305 sprints.

Pit gates will open Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. with spectator gates opening at 3 p.m.. Hot laps will be at 4 p.m. with racing underway around 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 (11 years of age and up), $13 for senior citizens (ages 62 and up) with kids 10 and under being admitted free. Pit passes will be $35 each.

Not only will the FAST 410 sprints battle for $4,000 to win the A-main ($400 to start), Rich Farmer, who owns several NAPA Auto Parts stores, has put up a bonus of $200 for the highest finishing 305 in the 360-305 challenge feature.

The FAST 410 sprints will hot lap and group qualify with the NRA and 305 sprints drawing pills for their heat race line-ups. The 305 sprints will be under the Attica Raceway Park/Fremont Speedway rules including their tire rules.

It was announced this week the FAST 410 sprint point fund had grown and will pay it’s season-ending champion $10,000 with the top 10 in points vying for a total payout of $30,000.

The other sprint specials at Waynesfield in 2019 are:

-The Jack Hewitt Classic, Wednesday, July 3 featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-winged sprints; FAST winged 410 sprints and the NRA Sprint Invader 360 sprints.

-The Bob Hampshire Classic, Saturday, Sept. 7 featuring winged 410 sprints

– The Rick Ferkel Classic, Friday, Aug. 2 featuring winged 410 sprints.

