Pre Entry Deadline for NCRA Sprint $14,000 Season Opener Looms!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – March 24, 2019 – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas and 81 Speedway are reminding all drivers the deadline for a chance to receive one (1) free drivers pit pass for the upcoming ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” is fast approaching. This years’ National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas 360-ci season opener will pay $14,000 to-win Saturday nights’ championship feature finale.

Any driver who sends in their $100 entry fee between now -April 1st will receive one (1) free drivers pit pass ($35 value). This will allow drivers to already have their entry fee taken care of, a free pit pass as well as allow officials to obtain your race team information for publicity purposes for this huge event.

Speedshift.tv will also be on hand covering this event and drivers’ information will also be used for their purposes.

The highest paying event in the series 49-year history will pay $14,000 for the 30th consecutive season opener for the NCRA 360-ci sprint car division.

Please log on to the tracks’ website www.race81speedway and click on the ‘driver registration’ tab to enter or call (316) 755-1781. Pre and race day entry is $100 but only pre entering drivers will receive one (1) free pit pass.

NCRA or ASCS rules do apply and drivers MUST compete Friday night to be eligible for full Saturday night payout.

The Kansas-based-United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprint series will be on hand during Friday night’s portion to kick off their 2019 race season.

Below is the official payout for this year’s ninth annual “PCC/ACS” at 81 Speedway:

Friday night payout: A Feature: 1) $1500, 2) $1000, 3) $800, 4) $700, 5) $600, 6) $500, 7) $400, 8) $300, 9) $250, 10) $275, 11) $250, 12) $225, 13-20) $200

Saturday Night Championship Feature: 1) $14,000, 2) $7000, 3) $4000, 4) $2500, 5) $2000, 6) $1500, 7) $1300, 8) $1000, 9) $1000, 10) $1000, 11-14) $900, 15-18) $800, 19-20) $700, 21-22) $600

Non-Qualifiers: $200 per car

Transponder rental is $10 for the weekend.

For official rules, 2019 NCRA Sprint Car schedule and more, check out the series official website www.racencra.com and get daily updates on their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

Officials with the National Championship Racing Association would like to welcome their official partners for the 2019 race season: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Park City Chamber of Commerce and Precise Racing Products. The series would also like to welcome the following sprint car contingency partners for this upcoming season: Saldana Racing Products, Ultra-Shield Racing Products, Competition Suspensions Inc. (C.S.I.) and Keizer Racing Wheels.