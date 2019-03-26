Pittman Still Leading Standings with Two Races Left on California Spring Break

By Nick Graziano

HANFORD, CA – Fresno, Calif.-based Roth Motorsports went into the World of Outlaws NOS® Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ month-long California swing with the points lead for the first time in its historic career and may leave with it.

The team’s new driver, 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman, currently holds the points lead going into the final two races of the swing — Friday, March 29, at Keller Auto Speedway and Saturday, March 30, at Perris Auto Speedway.

Pittman started off the season in his new #83 Roth Sprint Car winning the two season-opening races at Volusia Speedway Park — claiming his third DIRTcar Nationals championship, and Roth’s first. He then followed that up with a top-10 and runner-up finish in Las Vegas, giving him a four-point advantage over reigning champion Donny Schatz going into the California swing.

Three races into the swing, Pittman still leads Schatz by just four points. However, points are the last thing on his mind.

“Truthfully, I don’t put a lot of thought to it,” Pittman said. “Obviously, it’s better to lead than to be chasing. And I do know it will mean something to (car owners) Dennis and Teresa (Roth) for us to be leading. But if something happens and we’re not, I have no doubt we have some better tracks for me and our team coming up.”

The Owasso, Okla.-native has produced a podium and a couple of top-10 finishes in the three California swing races, so far. Looking ahead to Friday night, he said the 3/8-mile Keller Auto Speedway has been hit-or-miss for him. His results show it.

He finished 20th the last time the Series raced at the track in 2017 – the race won by the Series’ most recent winner Logan Schuchart. Prior to that he had a top-10, a 17th place finish and a top-five, respectively.

Like all tracks, Pittman said he wants to perform well in Hanford, but this year he has extra motivation to do so. The speedway is about 40 minutes from the Roth Motorsports shop.

Of the final two races in the California swing, Perris Auto Speedway is the one he’s looking forward to the most. He’s won at the track three times — most recently in 2016 — and before the Series revised its wins list last year, it was the site of his first Series win.

“Perris has always been a place that’s been pretty special to me,” Pittman said. “For years it was considered my first win. I beat Steve Kinser to the line by about half a car length. I couldn’t ask for it to happen in more of a dramatic fashion, for my first win to come against the greatest to ever sit behind a Sprint Car.”

Not only is Pittman looking forward to going to the half-mile Perris Auto Speedway because he’s won there before, he’s had the most success this year on half-mile tracks. In the four races on half-mile tracks this year, Pittman has two wins, three podiums and four top-10 finishes.

“Right now, I’m really excited for the half-mile stuff,” Pittman said. “I think our engine program is really good. I think our cars are really good.”

His love for the half-mile tracks is new found this year. When he drove for Kasey Kahne Racing last year, Pittman said he almost dreaded going to half-mile tracks because he didn’t have speed at them.

While he’s performed better on the half-miles, so far this year, he doesn’t dread short tracks. His second-place run at the third-mile Thunderbowl Speedway shows he and his team can still be a threat on the smaller tracks. There is room for improvement on them, though, Pittman said.

“Right now, just based on performance wise, the half-mile stuff has been more suited for our team right now,” he said.

With seven races down, Pittman said he and the Roth Motorsports crew are happy where they’re at as a team. One of his early season goals was to perform well at Volusia. Mission accomplished.

He has several other goals he’s set for himself to put together a successful year with his new team and try to secure a second championship. Leaving the California swing with the points lead, while ideal, isn’t necessarily one of them.

“I try not to focus on them (points) too much, just focus on each race for what it is and try to win races,” Pittman said. “It’s definitely always good to be up front. It gives everyone something to talk about, but it’s definitely not something we’re really focused on right now.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, March 29, at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford, Calif.

-Grandstand gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with Hot Laps and Time Trials at 6 p.m. and Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, Calif.

-Grandstand gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps and Time Trials at 6 p.m. and Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE TRACKS

Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile, semi-banked track. The track record is 12.293 sec. by Joey Saldana on Feb. 23, 2001.

Online – RaceKingsSpeedway.com

Phone – 559-584-7223

Perris Auto Speedway is a half-mile, semi-banked track. The track record is 13.875 sec. by Danny Lasoski on Feb. 23, 2002.

Online – PerrisAutoSpeedway.com

Phone – 800-595-4849

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

3/8-mile and 1/2-mile winners

There has been one race on a 3/8-mile track so far this year at the Stockton Dirt Track. Logan Schuchart was the winner on Saturday, March 16.

There have been four races on a 1/2-mile track so far this year, two at Volusia Speedway Park and two at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas. Daryn Pittman won the two races at Volusia on Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9. Tim Shaffer won the first race in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and Donny Schatz won the second on Thursday, Feb. 28.

KELLER AUTO SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2017 – Logan Schuchart on March 31

2015 – Shane Stewart on April 17

2014 – Cody Darrah on April 11

2013 – Donny Schatz on April 12

2003 – Tim Kaeding on Feb. 21

2002 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 22

2001 – Andy Hillenburg on Feb. 23, Stevie Smith on Aug. 28

2000 – Johnny Herrera on Feb. 25, Joey Saldana on Sept. 8

1999 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 19, Steve Kinser on Sept. 10

1998 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 11

1997 – Sammy Swindell on Sept. 12

1996 – Sammy Swindell on Sept. 11

1995 – Danny Lasoski on Sept.6

1994 – Dave Blaney on Sept. 7

1993 – Stevie Smith on Sept. 1

1992 – Stevie Smith on March 4, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 2

1991 – Dave Blaney on Sept. 18

1990 – Steve Kinser on Feb. 28, Steve Kinser on Sept. 19

1989 – Joe Gaerte on March 8, Bobby Davis Jr. on Sept. 19

1988 – Doug Wolfgang on Feb. 24, Steve Kinser on Sept. 20

1987 – Bobby Davis Jr. on Feb. 25, Steve Kinser on Sept. 9

1986 – Brad Doty on Feb. 26, Steve Kinser on Sept. 27

1985 – Jeff Swindell on Sept. 25

PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2017 – David Gravel on April 1

2016 – Daryn Pittman on April 16

2015 – Paul McMahan on April 18

2014 – Joey Saldana on April 12

2013 – Daryn Pittman on April 13

2012 – Joey Saldana on March 10

2007 – Kerry Madsen on Oct. 20

2004 – Jason Meyers on Feb. 28

2003 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 23

2002 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 23

2000 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 26

1999 – Johnny Herrera on Feb. 20, Craig Dollansky on Oct. 30

1998 – Mark Kinser on Oct. 31, Mark Kinser on Oct. 31

1997 – Mark Kinser on Feb. 15, Mark Kinser on Oct. 26

1996 – Mark Kinser on Nov. 1

