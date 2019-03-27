USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour at Lexington 104 Speedway Friday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – March 26, 2019 – The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters and the All Star Racing Series Late Model divisions headline a high-speed and action-packed 2019 racing season-opener at Lexington 104 Speedway near Lexington, Tennessee this Friday, March 29th at 7:30 p.m. The event, entitled as the3rd Annual “Tennessee Tangle”, promises to bring plenty of speed to West Tennessee’s fastest high-banked clay oval.

Through last weekend, the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters has been off to one of its best starts ever and has averaged 26 sprint cars at ten USCS events thus far in 2019. The All-Star Racing Series Late Models, who opened the 2019 season on March 16th have had two events averaging 20 cars so far in 2019, but more are expected for their first-ever West Tennessee event. The Late Models will be racing for a $2000 top prize as will the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars.

Friday’s Tennessee Tangle” also features four other divisions that will be regulars at the track during the 2019 schedule that includes four more special events. Those classes additionally on the racing card include the GM Performance 602 Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hummer front wheel drive divisions.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Hot laps immediately follow and Racing action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Adult general admission is $20 with Youth from 6-years-old to 11-years-old admission only $5. Children 5 years and younger are admitted FREE. Coupons providing FREE ADMISSION for Youth 6-11 years are available at Wendy’s restaurants n Lexington, Milan, Henderson and Savannah, Tennessee.

Lexington 104 Speedway is located 4.5 miles South of Interstate 40 Exit #101 at 2800 Sand Ridge Bargerton Rd., Lexington, TN 38351. For directions or more info about Lexington 104 Speedway please visit www.lexington104speedway.com or call 731-968-8333 or USCS at 770-865-6097.

For schedule info for rules on the United Sprint Car Series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.