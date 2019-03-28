Attica Canceled for the Weekend

From ARP

ATTICA, Ohio – Once again Mother Nature has forced the postponement of Attica Raceway Park’s 2019 opener. For the second straight week rain the day prior to race day and a forecast of more rain throughout Friday and Saturday means race teams and fans have to wait another week for racing at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue.

Attica Raceway Park (ARP) will try again on Friday, April 5 (rain date of Saturday, April 6) on UBS Financial Services/Murphy Tractor Night featuring the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints, Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

“Once again the team had the track and facilities ready to go but Mother Nature had other plans. It’s frustrating but nothing you can do but keep working and praying for better weather next week,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at ARP.

Race teams and fans should note gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 with racing at 7:45 p.m. If the Saturday, April 6 rain date is needed, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.