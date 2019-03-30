Dennis Gile Victorious With San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprints At Canyon Speedway Park

Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (March 30, 2019) The fourth winner in as many nights of action on the 2019 season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series, Glendale’s Dennis Gile was top dog on night one of the Sunset Showdown at Canyon Speedway Park.

Trading the lead with Bruce St. James through the opening 10 laps, Gile began pulling away as St. James slipped to third on Lap 13 when Colton Hardy advanced to the runner-up spot. Riding just over three seconds back from Gile, the caution lights blinked on with six laps to run to bring the field nose to tail.

Able to pressure Gile on the restart, it wasn’t enough for Hardy to steal away the win with Gile crossing 0.675 seconds to the good. Hardy in second was trailed by Josh Shipley who worked to third on the white flag lap. Bruce St. James ended up fourth with Joey Scheopner in fifth.

Rick Shuman made up four spots to finish sixth with Ron Webster following from 11th to seventh. Asa Kesterson, Tanner Grau, and Kyle Shipley made up the top ten.

The Sunset Showdown continues Saturday, March 30. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. Admission is $20 with Senior and Military admitted for $15. Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free. Canyon Speedway Park is a one-third-mile clay oval located at 9777 W Carefree Hwy. in Peoria, Ariz. Track information and directions can be found online at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com as well as https://www.facebook.com/CanyonSpeedwayPark or by calling (602) 258-RACE.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Sprint Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Ariz.

Friday, March 29, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley, [3]; 2. 3-Tyler Most, [2]; 3. 34-Tanner Grau, [6]; 4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [5]; 5. 18-Asa Kesterson, [4]; 6. 51-Ronald Webster, [7]; 7. 50S-Rocky Silva, [8]; 8. 25-Mike Waddle, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile, [5]; 3. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [3]; 4. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [6]; 5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [4]; 6. 55-Jason Schwader, [1]; (DNS) 0G-Kyle Shipley,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4T-Dennis Gile, [3]; 2. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [5]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [4]; 4. 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner, [7]; 6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [10]; 7. 51-Ronald Webster, [11]; 8. 18-Asa Kesterson, [9]; 9. 34-Tanner Grau, [1]; 10. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [15]; 11. 3-Tyler Most, [6]; 12. 50S-Rocky Silva, [13]; 13. 55-Jason Schwader, [12]; 14. (DNF) 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [8]; 15. (DNF) 25-Mike Waddle, [14]