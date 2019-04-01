Forsberg Scores First Career SCCT Win During Tour’s Season Opener

PETERSEN MEDIA

Andy Forsberg’s success at Placerville Speedway over the course of his storied career is well renowned, so it is only fitting that his first career Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature event win would come at the facility just as it did on Saturday night.

“The track was a bit tricky on Saturday night,” Andy Forsberg said. “Usually I say that is how I like it, but she was really demanding. Still, my guys gave me a great car and it is pretty cool to win both the Civil War and SCCT season opening events in 2019.”

Timing in fastest in his qualifying group, Forsberg would end up fifth overall aboard the Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes/Geico Local Office/PitStopUSA backed No. x1 machine.

Taking the green flag from fourth in his heat race, an opening lap detour in one and two would put the Auburn, CA driver at the back of the pack on the ensuing restart. Making some majestic moves to get back into fourth, Forsberg’s efforts would be rewarded as he earned a berth in the Dash.

Pulling the one pill, Forsberg would have a couple of hiccups on the race’s opening lap as he slipped back to third, where he would eventually finish.

Lining up in the second row of the feature event, the reigning track champion, would bide his time as he chased after the likes of Tanner Carrick, Tim Kaeding, and DJ Netto.

With Carrick having issues on the 14th lap, Forsberg would make his move on the ensuing restart.

Back to green flag action, the lead duo of DJ Netto and Tim Kaeding would go high, and Forsberg would pounce on the bottom and get a two for one pass and assume the race lead.

Withstanding a couple of cautions in the back half of the race, Forsberg would fend of a furious charge from Sean Becker and snag his first career tour win.

“We were really good, but to be honest I had no idea who was in second when I looked on the scoreboard, and now I know it was Becker with the Menne/Monhoff deal they have going on. He tried, we ended up grabbing the win and this is pretty big for the F&F Racing team.”

ON TAP: F&F Racing is slated the return to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night to begin their title defense.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-2, Wins-1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-2.

