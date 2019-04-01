URSS Announces Partnership with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing

By Rick Salem

With the season opener just one week away, officials with the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series are excited to announce a new partnership has been formed with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing out of Wichita, Kansas.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will become presenting partner with the series and contribute to the year-end 2019-point fund. “We are honored to be associated with the fine people of Mel Hambelton Ford Racing and are excited to have them climb aboard with our series,” said series president Rick Salem. “They are racers as well and we will do our best to represent them well as we go through this upcoming season.”

Mel Hambleton Ford Racing has become a major supplier of racing products from circle track to drag racing and everything in between. Their product line includes Hoosier Racing Tires, American Racer Tires, Sunoco Racing Fuel, VP Racing Fuel, MHF Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Triple X Racing, Wilwood Disk Brakes, Wehrs Machine, Keyser, Integra Shocks, Penn Grade Racing Oil, Schaffer’s Oil, Zamp Helmets, Velocita, G-Force Racing Gear, PXP Racewear, Holley, ARP Bolts, Moroso, FSR Racing Products, Weld Wheels plus many more. They are located at 11771 W. Kellogg in Wichita or you can visit their online store at https://mhfordracing.com/ or by calling 888-540-3759.

The 14th consecutive season for the POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing series kicks off this coming weekend, April 5-6, 2019 with a pair of events. It all kicks off on Friday night as the tour is proud to be part of 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” that will pay $800 to win for the “Rebels,” courtesy of Precise Racing Products. Then on Saturday night the tour will head to Dodge CityRacewayPark and go head-to-head with the DCRP sprint regulars. This event will pay $700 to win.

In other URSS developments, two additional events have been added to the 2019 season schedule.

On Friday night, June 28th, the tour will make an appearance to Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kansas for a special $1000 to win event. Also, the tour will end their 2019 race season on Saturday night, October 5th, at 81 Speedway.

More information on the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be obtained by a accessing their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Any questions or inquires can also be obtained by calling Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.