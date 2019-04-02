Dodge City Raceway Park Season Opener this Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 2, 2019) – After hosting a pair of open practice sessions over the past two weekends, Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas is set to kick off the 2019 racing season this Saturday night.

And the 3/8-mile clay oval lifts the lid in a big way with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars squaring off with the United Rebel Sprint Series along with a full championship chase slate of IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Saturday’s racing action is set to go green at 7:30 p.m.

Liberal’s Steven Richardson enters the season as the reigning DCRP Sprint Car track champion, taking last year’s title by 26 points over Koby Walters with Brian Herbert, Ray Seemann and Jordan Knight also among the final top five.

Zach Blurton edged reigning DCRP 305 Nationals champion Jake Martens for the 2018 URSS crown with siblings Tyler and Jordan Knight next in third and fourth and Nebraska’s Shane Sundquist rounding out the top five.

While Saturday’s card is the opening round of points action for the DCRP Sprint Cars, it’s also the opener for the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Rolla’s Nick Link will open his title defense in the IMCA Modifieds as he vies for a third title in the last four years.

The IMCA Sport Modified crown will likely be up for grabs as reigning champion Jeff Kaup is expected to only compete in selected events after capturing the DCRP track championship five times in the last six years.

Bazine’s Dusty Witthuhn is the reigning IMCA Stock Car champion while Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard enters as the two-time and defending IMCA Hobby Stock champion.

Saturday’s season opener fires off at 7:30 p.m. with tickets just $15 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.