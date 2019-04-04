Stockton Dirt Track Asparagus Cup purse breakdown for April 12th and 13th

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – April 3, 2019…The second annual “Asparagus Cup” on April 12th and 13th at the Stockton Dirt Track marks the next event for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. Upwards of $70,000 in purse money will be handed out over the two nights of racing.

Opening night of the Asparagus Cup on Friday will award $10,000-to-win the feature and the Saturday finale will pay out a strong $15,000-to-win. Each night will also be a solid $800-to-start the A-main. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards recently opened the season at Placerville Speedway, where Auburn’s Andy Forsberg claimed the big victory over Roseville’s Sean Becker and Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto.

All cars that competed at the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener in Placerville are also eligible for the $500 Kyle Larson Racing Bonus if they win a feature at the Asparagus Cup.

After paying for festival admission each day, a race ticket will cost $10 extra (five and under are free for the race). If you purchase a discount San Joaquin Asparagus Festival ticket at Save Mart or Lucky’s ahead of time it will bring your total cost to watch the race down to $22 each night for adults. For a list of Save Mart and Lucky stores to purchase discount Asparagus Festival tickets click http://www.sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net/savemart_discount_ticket_locations.html

The front grandstand gate at the Stockton Dirt Track will open at 4pm, with heat races scheduled to begin at 6pm both nights. The pit registration booth will open at noon each day. For more information visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

Asparagus Cup Friday night purse

1. $10,000

2. $2,500

3. $1,500

4. $1,100

5. $1,000

6. $950

7. $900

8. $800

9. $800

10. $800

11. $800

12. $800

13. $800

14. $800

15. $800

16. $800

17. $800

18. $800

19. $800

20. $800

21. $800

22. $800

23. $800

24. $800

Total A-main purse: $31,550

Asparagus Cup Saturday night purse

1. $15,000

2. $3,000

3. $1,500

4. $1,100

5. $1,000

6. $950

7. $900

8. $800

9. $800

10. $800

11. $800

12. $800

13. $800

14. $800

15. $800

16. $800

17. $800

18. $800

19. $800

20. $800

21. $800

22. $800

23. $800

24. $800

Total A-main purse: $37,050

The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival offers everything from food to fun. Bring your family and friends to enjoy Asparagus Alley with delicious asparagus dishes, live entertainment, Health & Wellness Fair, countless vendors, Craft Beer and Wine Pavilion, Cooking Demonstrations, Recipe Contest, Deep Fried Asparagus Eating Competition, Monster Truck rides, Kids Zone with carnival rides and games, country farm animals and much more.

“Visitors to the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival have always been treated to a large variety of entertainment, cooking demonstrations, shopping, children’s activities, and arguably the best food offered at any festival around,” said Tony Noceti Group Inc. President Tony Noceti. “Events such as these are very important to communities all around the country and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is definitely a staple in the San Joaquin valley. We invite everyone to come early for the festival and then attend the races later in the evening.”

The Asparagus Festival was first created in 1985 by a small group of Stockton residents led by Gordon Medlin and Joe Travale, with the backing of Bank of Stockton President Robert Eberhardt. A year later, the first festival was held at Oak Grove Regional Park along Eight Mile Road. For more info on the San Joaquin Asparagus visit www.SanJoaquinAsparagusFestival.net

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. Be sure to like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.