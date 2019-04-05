USAC EAST COAST SPRINTS RAINED OUT AT THE GROVE

From USAC

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (April 5, 2019)………Friday morning showers and forecasted persistent steady rain through the evening hours has forced cancellation of Friday’s Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series’ season opener at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

The decision was made just prior to noon on Friday in order to avoid causing traveling teams and fans and hardships that a delayed decision might cause, and to allow everyone the opportunity to make other plans for the remainder of the day.

The series will now make its season debut on Saturday, April 13, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa.