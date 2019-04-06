SHEBESTER SHINES AT RED DIRT

From USAC

Meeker, Oklahoma (April 5, 2019)………Steven Shebester of Mustang, Okla. picked up his first career USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature victory Friday night at Red Dirt Raceway.

Shebester drove his Pete Haskin-owned, Riverside Salvage, David Grace Motorsports, Select Coatings, C&D Ditching, D&F Enterprises, 305/Boyd-powered JR1 chassis to the front on the second lap past Layne Himebaugh for the win.

Shebester also picked up an extra $500 bonus courtesy of Jett Star of Dagwell Dixie Corporation, located in Oklahoma City, in honor of his father, Allen Mr. Dagwell Stark. Not only did Shebester take home $250 for winning the Dash4Cash, he also picked up another $250 for sweeping the evening’s events, winning his heat, the dash and the 25-lap feature.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA RACE RESULTS: April 5, 2019 – Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, Oklahoma

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Steven Shebester (#16s Haskin), [6]; 2. Layne Himebaugh (#94L Himebaugh), [5]; 3. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre), [1]; 4. Jase Randolph (#15 Randolph), [2]; 5. Andrew Deal (#15D Deal), [8]; 6. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), [4]; 7. Ryan Dean (#51 Dean), [7]; 8. Alison Slaton (#6 Newton), [3]. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. David Stephenson (#22 Stephenson), [1]; 2. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith), [6]; 3. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), [4]; 4. Waylon Weaver (#911 Weaver), [5]; 5. J.C. Wilson (#77 Storm Chaser), [3]; 6. Kimberly Tyre (#39 Tyre), [7]; 7. Jimmy Taylor (#23 Taylor), [2]. NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), [2]; 2. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), [6]; 3. Donovan Wise (#1x Taylor), [1]; 4. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), [5]; 5. Noah Harris (#7F Fode), [3]; 6. Robert Sellers (#22c Cothran), [4]; 7. Ben Frey (Frey), [7]. NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: David Baxter (#7. NT (DNS) 62-James Shoun. NT

DASH4CASH: (6 laps) 1. Shebester, 2. Hagin, 3. Wilson, 4. Smith, 5. Himebaugh, 6. Stephenson. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Steven Shebester, [6]; 2. Layne Himebaugh, [2]; 3. Andrew Deal, [8]; 4. Brett Wilson, [4]; 5. Johnny Kent, [17]; 6. Cameron Hagin, [5]; 7. Danny Smith, [3]; 8. Noah Harris, [16]; 9. Tim Kent, [9]; 10. Robert Sellers, [18]; 11. Michael Tyre II, [11]; 12. Cody Jarvis, [7]; 13. Jase Randolph, [13]; 14. Ryan Dean, [19]; 15. Alison Slaton, [22]; 16. Ben Frey, [20]; 17. Kimberly Tyre, [14]; 18. Waylon Weaver, [10]; 19. Donovan Wise, [12]; 20. Jimmy Taylor, [21]; 21. J.C. Wilson, [15]; 22. David Stephenson, [1]; 23. James Shoun (#62 JKS), [23]; 24. David Baxter (#7D Baxter), [24]. NT.