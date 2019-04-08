WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SEASON OPENER SET FOR SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

Wayne County Speedway will open the gates on it’s 54th season this Saturday night, April 13th as the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) will also start their season off at WCS with the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints. Along with the OVSCA, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models will be competing for the Wayne County Speedway/ Attica Raceway Park Series which kicks off the night before at ARP. The McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transportation Mini Stocks will begin their seasons as all four class’ will begin the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts ‘Race to the Championship’ points drive. Jordan Ryan will be defending his Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint title as Ryan Markham will be looking for his 7th WCS championship in the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models and his 4th WCS/ARP title. Bob Daugherty will be looking to hold on to the McKenzie Concrete Super Stock crown as Jordan James will try to make it two in a row championships in the JoyRide Transportation Mini Stock class.

The following week, Saturday, April 20th will see the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transportation Mini Stocks joined in action by the Modifieds who will be making the first of six races for them at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’.

The first of five visits for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit Of Champions (ASCoC) will be on Saturday, April 27th. Series Champion Aaron Reutzel will lead a strong group of All Star’s into the 3/8 mile oval of Wayne County Speedway for a $5,000 to win show. The McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transportation Mini Stocks are also on the racing card.

New this season at Wayne County Speedway is that the gates will not open until 4 pm on regular race nights for both General Admission and the Pits. General Admission fans we see a new Ticket Booth and new VIP Suites along with other updates. Once again this season, every one can text WCSFAN to 51660 and get the latest updates on race day announcements. Make sure to check out the website at www.waynecountyspeedway.com and at facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway