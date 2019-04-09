Have You Renewed? Deadline To Retain 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Tickets Is Now

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (April 9, 2019) The countdown has almost hit zero for fans to renew their tickets for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire with the deadline set to pass at 5:00 P.M. (CT) on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

A reminder that tickets are sold in 4, 5, or 6-day packages. Prices for the 2020 event are as follows: 4-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) $227; 5-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) $282; 6-Day (Monday-Saturday) $337 Prices shown don’t include Tax or Shipping. The Tax rate for Tulsa, Okla. is 8.517%. Shipping is $7 for orders up to 15 sets of tickets and $10 for orders of 16 ticket orders up.

Domestic orders will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. You can opt for Will Call instead. All International orders are kept in Will Call.

We accept Visa, MasterCard, Cash, Check, and Money Orders are taken by phone at (918) 838-3777, by Fax at (918) 836-5517, or by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. We will not accept any order over Social Media or Email.

We are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

Orders will be processed for payment during the month of May and are slated to ship sometime in June. When we process orders, they are done by hand. If you have any other questions, you can find the Ticket FAQ online at https://www.chilibowl.com/ticketinfo/ or just give us a call.

If you’re on the list for new tickets, and a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

The 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 13-18, 2020 atop the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located under the giant roof of the River Spirit Expo.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 13-18, 2020

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewal/New Order Time Frame: March 6, 2019 – April 11, 2019

Four Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six Day Ticket: $337 (Monday-Saturday)

Plus tax (8.517%) and shipping ($7 on orders up to 15 tickets, $10 from there)

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2020

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.