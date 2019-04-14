Martin Edwards Snags First Career ASCS Gulf South Triumph At Texana Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

EDNA, Texas (April 13, 2019) Close on numerous occasions, Martin Edwards finally had his night in Victory Lane with the American Sprint Car Series; winning for the first time with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region at Texana Raceway.

Trailing until the final laps, the cards turned Edwards’ way as Channin Tankersley, and Wayne Johnson came to a stop. Positioning Martin to the front of the pack for the restart, the Mesquite, Texas racer staved off Robbie Price for the triumph with Tucker Doughty coming from seventh to finish third. Channin Tankersley and Wayne Johnson ended up completing the top five.

Dale Wester sixth had Tommy Hall in tow. Willie Reed, John Sweeney, and Cody Stacy made up the top ten.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region hits the track again on Saturday, April 20 at Thunder Valley Speedway in Glenmora, La.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Texana Raceway – Edna, Texas

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 45-Martin Edwards, [3]; 3. 21P-Robbie Price, [6]; 4. 48-Cody Stacy, [2]; 5. 2H-Tommy Hall, [4]; 6. 3-Willie Reed, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Channin Tankersley, [4]; 2. 12W-Dale Wester, [1]; 3. 93-John Sweeney, [3]; 4. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [5]; 5. 14-Beau Smith, [6]; 6. 16-Cody Tankersley, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 45-Martin Edwards, [2]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price, [1]; 3. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [7]; 4. 17-Channin Tankersley, [3]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [4]; 6. 12W-Dale Wester, [5]; 7. 2H-Tommy Hall, [10]; 8. 3-Willie Reed, [11]; 9. 93-John Sweeney, [6]; 10. 48-Cody Stacy, [9]; 11. 14-Beau Smith, [8]; 12. 16-Cody Tankersley, [12]