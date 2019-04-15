DREVICKI WIRES LINCOLN IN EAST COAST SPRINT OPENER

By Jenna Shotz

ABBOTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA (April 14th, 2019)………

Heat #1 went to Carlisle, PA’s Chandler Leiby. Late in the race, Leiby felt the heat from Eddie Strada, who came from the sixth starting spot. Leiby ran a consistent and clean line, holding off Strada for the heat win.

Heat #2 went to Eric Jennings, of Bloomingburg, NY. Jennings took the lead from young-gun, Trey Hivner early on. Jennings went on to capture the heat win, despite constant pressure from Steven Drevicki, who came all the way from eight place.

After a six-car redraw, Drevicki found himself on the pole position. Before the race, Drevicki said, “I don’t usually like the pole because I never know where to go.” After testing a few different lines, Drevicki found comfort in the bottom groove. Carmen Perigo was an early contender, but Strada and Jennings battled him hard, allowing Drevicki to pull away.

On lap 14, Drevicki caught up to lap traffic. He was able to finesse his way through the field with ease, not allowing anyone to gain much ground on him.

The USAC East Coast 360 Sprint Cars will make their next appearance THIS WEDNESDAY April 17th, 2019 at the Delaware International Speedway. More information will be released soon.

—————————————

USAC RAPID TIRE EAST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: April 13, 2019 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

FIRST HEAT: (8 Laps, All Qualify, Top 3 to Redraw) 1. Chandler Leiby (119), 2. Eddie Strada (5G), 3. Carmen Perigo (21), 4. Ryan Quackenbush (5Q), 5. Mark Bitner (15), 6. Bill Unglert (33B), 7. David Swanson (117), 8. Heidi Hedin (3H), 9. Craig Pelligrini (11A) (DNS)

SECOND HEAT: (8 Laps, All Qualify, Top 3 to Redraw) 1. Eric Jennings (32), 2. Steven Drevicki (19), 3. Trey Hivner (7), 4. Chris Allen Jr (71), 5. Matt Boland (22T), 6. Trevor Kobylarz (14), 7. Johnathon Swanson (17J), 8. Larry Drake (8), 9. Joey Biasi (B1) (DNS)

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Steven Drevicki (19), 2. Eddie Strada (5G), 3. Carmen Perigo (21), 4. Chris Allen Jr (71), 5. Chandler Leiby (119), 6. Eric Jennings (32), 7. Trey Hivner (7), 8. Trevor Kobylarz (14), 9. Bill Ungler (33B), 10. Johnathon Swanson (17J), 11. Matt Boland (22T), 12. Heidi Hedin (3H), 13. Larry Drake (8), 14. Ryan Quackenbush (5Q), 15. David Swanson (117), 16. Mark Bitner (15), 17. Craig Pelligrini (11A)

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: 1-25 Steven Drevicki

SCOTTY SIGNS HARD CHARGER: Chris Allen Jr. (+4)