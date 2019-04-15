OCRS sprint cars are back in action Saturday with a stop at Caney Valley Speedway

by John Rittenoure

Tulsa Okla. (April 15, 2019) – The Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series returns to action this Saturday with a stop at Kerry Gorby’s Caney Valley Speedway.

Saturday’s event is the first of three trips on the 2019 schedule for the Caney, Kansas quarter-mile oval. And if history is any indication, predicting who might dominate the night’s action is anyone’s guess.

Last season three visits to Caney Valley Speedway produced three different winners. Whit Gastineau won the first event in May over defending Ameri-Flex / OCRS champion Alex Sewell by a slim .305 second margin. Sewell edged Johnny Kent in June in another close one (.905), and 2017 champion Zach Chappell topped hometown favorite and 2014 series champion Andrew Deal on the September 1st event. Looking back to 2017, only one event was held due to a pair of rainouts and past champion Jamie Passmore won that one.

Racing is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 2.

Here is your itinerary for this Saturday’s racing event:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 2

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: Main Gates 2pm / Hot Laps 4:30pm / Racing 5pm / Driver draw-in starts at 3pm

(AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 3:45pm)

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / Seniors $10 / 12 & Under: Free. Pit passes $35.

How to find Caney Valley Speedway

The track is just 3/4 mile west of the junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.

Address:

1324 CR 1600

Caney, Kansas 67333

Track website: www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com