AGCO Jackson Nationals Offers Myriad of Entertainment for Fans and Competitors

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 16, 2019) – The AGCO Jackson Nationals has developed into one of winged sprint car racing’s crown jewel events.

As Jackson Motorplex has undergone extensive renovations to both the facility and the race track in recent years, a similar amount of passion has been injected into the marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

The 41st edition of the spectacle is June 27-29 and with more than $300,000 in weekend winnings up for grabs it is sure to bring in the top talent from across the country. Both preliminary nights pay $10,000 to win and the finale is $41,000 to win and $3,000 to start the main event.

The AGCO Jackson Nationals is much more than a high-paying race with stellar competition. There is an abundance of activities for the fans to take part in throughout that week.

It begins with a hauler parade on Wednesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by the Fan Fest. Race cars will be on display along with a $5 Burger Bar and live music from Hicktown Mafia starting at 8 p.m.

AGCO will host an open house on Friday, June 28, at the Intivity Center. MRN’s Winged Nation will be on hand showcasing driver interviews and fans can tour the AGCO factory.

Jackson Motorplex is offering a Meet-and-Greet of several track Hall of Fame members on Saturday, June 29, in the afternoon behind the main grandstand.

There are additional activities and games that are in the works and will be announced in the near future.

AGCO Jackson Nationals tickets are available at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

The 2019 season gets underway on May 10 for the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing featuring the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars and the IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

UP NEXT –

May 10 for the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing featuring the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars and the IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .