SPEED2 IMRA AND MTM MIDGETS DEBUT SATURDAY

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 16, 2019)………The Midwest Thunder and Engler IMRA Speed2 Midget series are both in action for the first time in 2019 this Saturday night, April 20, as the season gets into full swing.

Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway hosts the MTM debut on the quarter-mile dirt oval. Springfield, Ohio’s Aaron Leffel, who’s won the past two series titles, led all drivers with three victories in six appearances last season at Montpelier. Stratton Briggs grabbed two while Alex Watson topped the finale.

Midgets, UMP Modifieds, Super Streets, Thunder Cars and FWD Compacts are on tap at Montpelier this Saturday. Gates open at 3pm Eastern with hot laps at 5pm and racing at 6:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $20, kids 12 and under are free (with paid adult). Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Meanwhile, in the Land of Lincoln, in neighboring Illinois, the Illinois Midget Racing Association is ready to debut Saturday in the 36thseason opener for Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. Reigning series champ Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. led the series with five wins in 14 appearances at Spoon River in 2018. Shane Morgan, Korey Weyant and Mitchell Davis each grabbed two apiece while Gedd Ross, Robby McQuinn and Sean Murphy each added one.

Also on the card are the Lucas Oil POWRI WAR Sprint Cars, DirtCar Modifieds, DirtCar Pro L/M and DirtCar Hornets. An Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under (accompanied by a paying adult) will be held around 5pm Central by the main concession stand.

Pits open at 2pm Central, grandstands at 4pm, hot laps at 6pm and racing at 7pm. Adult general admission tickets are $20, kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 apiece.