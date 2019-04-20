Seth Bergman Wins ASCS Sooner/NCRA Showdown At Humboldt Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (April 19, 2019) – Back in Victory Lane, Washington’s Seth Bergman captured his 37th career ASCS Regional victory on Friday night at Humboldt Speedway, doing so with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products aboard the Corridor Electric/Oil Field Equipment and Manufacturing No. 23.

Going head-to-head with the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA), Seth Bergman was able to pick his way to the front of the field after starting sixth in Friday’s 30-lap affair. Running the cushion, Seth worked into the top three in the opening laps while Alex Sewell led the way with Andrew Deal in tow.

Moving to second as Deal made heavy contact with the wall in turns three and four with 13 laps complete, Seth tried the bottom of turns one and two for the lead with no success. Back to the cushion in three and four, Bergman was challenged for a moment by Sean McClelland for the runner-up spot but was able to fend off the charge.

Caution again on Lap 21, Sewell again found his command of the race challenged at the wave of the green but again was able to hold as Bergman slipped to third before the red lights blinked on. Moving the field back into its previous formation, Seth this time was able to slip past Alex Sewell for the lead off the exit of the second turn. Battling with Sean McClelland to hold second the following lap, Sewell slapped the wall and went over in turn two; collecting fourth running Tim Crawley. No one was harmed.

With Sean McClelland in pursuit on the restart, Bergman was able to hold off the D&E Supply No. 22 with Blake Hahn coming from 11th to take the final podium step following a late race battle with Wayne Johnson. Advancing from 12th, Harli White made up the top five.

Cannon McIntosh crossed sixth with Tim Crawley able to remain on track to finish seventh. Moving up from 19th, Jeremy Campbell was the top finishing driver with NCRA in eighth with Fred Mattox and 20th starting, Jeff Stasa, completing the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products goes green again with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region on Saturday, April 20 at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. Events at Tri-State Speedway are presented by Bravado Wireless and The Mower Shop, Inc. Saturday, April 20 opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The night’s races include NexGens, Factory Stocks, USRA B-Mods and USRA Modifieds. Tri-State Speedway is located at 1705 W Race Track Rd. in Pocola, Okla. Information on the track can be found by phone to (918) 575-1369 or online at http://www.tri-statespeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region and NCRA

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, April 19, 2019

Car Count: 33

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, [4]; 2. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [1]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, [2]; 4. 92J-J.R. Topper, [3]; 5. 95-Matt Covington, [8]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [7]; 7. 2-Joseph Miller, [6]; 8. 31M-Eric Mathews, [5]; 9. 07-Michael Bookout, [9]

Lightning Wings Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [2]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [4]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark, [8]; 5. 20G-Jake Greider, [5]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [3]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 3. 1-Don Droud Jr, [3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]; 6. 98-J.D. Johnson, [4]; 7. 37H-Nick Howard, [8]; 8. 23X-Grady Chandler, [7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills, [1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; 3. 11G-Mike Goodman, [2]; 4. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 5. 91-Jeff Stasa, [3]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [5]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [7]; 8. 7F-Noah Harris, [8]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox, [4]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [6]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [3]; 4. 37H-Nick Howard, [5]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris, [8]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [7]; 8. 07-Michael Bookout, [10]; 9. 92J-J.R. Topper, [2]; 10. 10-Landon Britt, [1]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman, [1]; 2. 20G-Jake Greider, [2]; 3. 91-Jeff Stasa, [3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 6. 98-J.D. Johnson, [5]; 7. 23X-Grady Chandler, [8]; 8. 31M-Eric Mathews, [9]; 9. 2-Joseph Miller, [7]

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland, [5]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [11]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [12]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [10]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [19]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [15]; 10. 91-Jeff Stasa, [20]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 12. 9$-Kyle Clark, [7]; 13. 11G-Mike Goodman, [16]; 14. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [9]; 15. 15D-Andrew Deal, [4]; 16. 31-Casey Wills, [8]; 17. 95-Matt Covington, [13]; 18. 1-Don Droud Jr, [14]; 19. 20G-Jake Greider, [18]; 20. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [17]