Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Opener Now This Friday at Fulton

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – The first winner of the 36th Anniversary Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) was Mother Nature at the Outlaw Speedway last Friday. This brings us to the first green flag action which now moves us to the Fulton Speedway this Friday night to help kick off the annual High Bank Hold Up Weekend.

The $2,000 to win, $300 to start event will be offering points for the overall Lucas Oil ESS title and also the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour as well. A field of over 30 sprints is expected to the fill the Oswego County oval.

Heading the list of drivers expected from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania as well as Ontario and Quebec, Canada will be eight-time champion Steve Poirier who is looking to set an ESS record with nine titles breaking the tie he has with Mike Woodring. However, the quest will not be an easy one with the likes of Jason Barney, Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegen, Chuck Hebing, Paul Kinney, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, Chad Miller, Jeff Cook, Matt Billings, Brett Wright, Kelly Hebing and Dave Axton looking to embark on the full tour in 2019.

The list of top stars doesn’t stop there, Danny Varin, Larry Wight, Alex Vigneault, Sam Reakes IV, Jonathan Preston, Josh Flint, Dalton Herrick, Josh Pieniazek, Denny Peebles, Emily VanInwegen along with new comers Bryan Cloutier, Tyler Cartier, Ed Kelley and Dustin Purdy expected to be on hand.

E3 Spark Plugs will bring you the timed hot laps, Car Mate Trailers heat events will be next up followed by the Cobra Coaches Dash and Lacaillade Masonry B-Main. That all leads up to the 25 lap Mach 1 Chassis sponsored A-Main which awards $2,000 to the winner.

The winged warriors will be sharing the weekend bill with the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks and DIRTcar Sportsman Series making for a must see weekend at Fulton.

The Lucas Oil ESS Season Opener and the High Bank Hold Up Weekend…It will be excitement guaranteed!

