NCRA Sprints Back in Action This Saturday Night in Hutchinson!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 24, 2019 – Drivers with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing 360-ci sprint car division are back in action this Saturday night (April 27) as they make a rare April appearance atop the famed Kansas State Fairgrounds half-mile oval in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Touring regulars include three-time and defending series champion Jeremy Campbell, Jeff Stasa, Jake Greider and J.D. Johnson of Wichita will all be in competition as will Lincoln, Nebraska veteran Don Droud, Jr. and St. Joseph, Missouri’s J.R. Topper.

After missing the last event in Humboldt, Kansas, Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma will be on hand and compete at one of this favorite race tracks in the country.

Current series rookie of the year contender Eric Matthews will also be on hand as well as former 2012 series sprint car rookie of the year Zach Blurton.

A host of other drivers are also expected for this $2000 to-win; $300 to-start event.

Gates will open at 4:00 PM with race action set for a 7:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is just $20 for adults while kids eleven and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes are $35.

You can get advance tickets and save $2 per ticket at the Hutchinson O’Reilly Auto Parts store under the name of “Salt City Assault.”

Also on the racing card is the series modified and crate late model divisions.

More information on the NCRA 360-ci sprint car tour as well as all-things NCRA can be obtained by accessing the series website www.racencra.com or by calling (316) 755-1781. Also on the website is the complete set of rules, 2019 schedule, results from past events and more. For daily updates pertaining to NCRA, check out their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

Officials with the National Championship Racing Association would like to thank the following for their partnership and involvement with the sprint car division in 2019: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Park City, Kansas, Mel Hambelton Ford Racing, Keizer Racing Wheels, Ultra-Shield Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products and Competition Suspension Inc. (CSI).