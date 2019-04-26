Attica’s Core & Main Spring Nationals canceled

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 26, 2019) – With heavy, overnight rain saturating Attica Raceway Park to a point beyond repair, Attica and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel Friday’s 30th Annual Core & Main Spring Nationals. The event will not be rescheduled.

“Most of the damage has already been done. We are left with very little drying time,” Eric Walls, All Star Circuit of Champions Series Director, expressed. “Taking everything into consideration, it is in our best interest to cancel tonight’s event. We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to battle with Mother Nature.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will try again on Saturday afternoon, April 27, with a visit to Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

UPDATE: Taking potentially threatening weather into consideration, Wayne County Speedway has decided to adjust starting times for Saturday, April 27:

Pit Gates: 1 p.m.

All Star Drivers Meeting: 4 p.m.

All Star Engine Heat: 4:20 p.m.

All Star Hot laps: 4:30 p.m.

All Star Time Trials: 5:15 p.m.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 4/13/2019):

1. Danny Dietrich – 292

2. Aaron Reutzel – 282

3. Lucas Wolfe – 270

4. Ryan Smith – 262

5. Cory Eliason – 260

5. Paul McMahan – 260

5. Dale Blaney – 260

8. Spencer Bayston – 256

9. Brock Zearfoss – 246

9. Cale Conley – 246