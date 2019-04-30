Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Takes Place Saturday at Chico

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (April 15, 2019) – For the 29th time, the King of the West-Narc 410 sprint car series will race in honor of Dave Bradway Jr. at Silver Dollar Speedway this Saturday night, May 4th. This event features the only 40-lap main event of the season for the traveling series, and it’s loaded with financial incentives for teams to run up front. More than $5000 in lap money, plus thousands of dollars in additional awards are up for grabs, on top of the $20,000 purse. The winner of the 40-lap main event will win a guaranteed $4,000. The Crate Sprints are also scheduled to appear.

On June 21st, 1987, 28-year-old Dave Bradway Jr. died from injuries suffered at Skagit Speedway in Washington State during a Super Dirt Cup Race. At the time of his passing, “Junior,” as many knew him, was at the top of the sprint car world. Driving the famed TRI-C Machine No. 3c owned by Clyde Lamar, Junior won the preliminary World of Outlaws Mini Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway in April 1987. The previous season, he scored 4 NARC feature wins, 3 of which were on the ½ mile Calistoga Speedway. Junior won the Jayhawk Nationals in Kansas City, Kansas where he defeated former winners Doug Wolfgang and Jimmy Sills. Other racing accomplishments includes winning the Baylands Race Park championship in 1984, finishing seventh in the 1985 Knoxville Nationals and winning the Pacific Coast Nationals at Ascot Raceway. Even with his short career in sprint cars, Junior won 15 main events at Chico, placing him 15th all time. (For more info about Junior visit http://fnfracing.com/junior.html

All 52 laps of A and B-main King of the West-NARC competition have been sponsored at $100 per lap. The Mike Avila Fast Time Award is up to $800, $500 courtesy of Kyle Larson Racing, and the Hard charger Award will also pay a minimum of $800. In addition, Hoosier Tires and tear offs are going to each heat race winner. The normal cash awards from our regular King of the West-NARC series sponsors will also be added to those amounts. All individual sponsors will be announced at the race and posted on all forms of social media once we get everything written up.

Pit gate opens at 3 PM. Front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM. Adult general admission is $22.00. Juniors (12-15) are $18.00. Children (6-11) are $6.00. Kids five and under are FREE. Parking for fans is FREE. Racing is slated to start at 7 PM.

To avoid standing in long lines on race night to purchase tickets, there is an on-line ticket option located at www.silverdollarspeedway.com so fans can buy tickets in advance.

Competitors are encouraged to turn on Martin Luther King Blvd and then turn onto Silver Dollar Way by Costco to enter the back side of the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.