Miska Trailer Factory Signs Three-Year Extension as Ohsweken Speedway’s Official Trailer Supplier

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (April 30, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is proud to announce Miska Trailer Factory has signed a three-year marketing partnership extension as the track’s Official Trailer Supplier. As part of the agreement, Miska Trailer Factory will award a free trailer to one driver in each of the Thunder Stock and Mini Stock divisions at the year-end banquet for the next three seasons.

“Miska Trailer Factory is proud to continue our relationship with Ohsweken Speedway for the next three years,” said Miska Trailer Factory’s Jason Longley. “We are building on our existing involvement with drivers Logan Schutz and AJ Lewis by sponsoring the Mini Stock and Thunder Stock division with two free trailers at the banquet. We are proudly showing we want to support our local race teams and fans. Our trailers are Built Canadian Tough and support Canadian Racers.”

Established in 1994, Miska Trailers are made by Canadians for Canadians in Hamilton, Ontario. Miska Trailers has become Canada’s recognized leader in open and enclosed trailer manufacturing with over 800 trailers in stock. From their humble beginnings of producing only a couple of trailers per week to over 5000 trailers per year, at Miska Trailers their focus is always on one thing: exceeding customer expectations.

“We are excited to have Miska Trailer Factory remain in our Ohsweken Speedway family of partners for the next three seasons,” said Clinton Geoffrey, Ohsweken Speedway General Manager. “Their clear dedication to local grassroots racing and drivers is fantastic. It will go a long way towards improving our already thrilling Friday Night Excitement program while offering our drivers a tangible reward.”

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2019 season of Friday Night Excitement gets underway with Auto Parts Centres night on Friday, May 17 featuring Ken Schrader and the UMP Modifieds. Cars will be on track for the first time on Friday, May 10 for Test and Tune night. Race time for all weekly events in 2019 is 7:30pm. For the full schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.