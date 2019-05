From LMP

Due to persistent rain this week, rain today, and tomorrow’s forecast, Limaland Motorsports Park Management has been forced to cancel this Friday May 3rd Opening shootout.

Please join us next week for our opening night with the Modified Mayhem featuring the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds going for the top prize of $1000 to win, along with the Bud Thunderstocks and Tough Trucks. Grandstand Gates open at 5:00 pm – Racing at 7:30 pm.