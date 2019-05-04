ASCS Feature Rained Out at Selinsgrove

From Bryan Hulbert

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (May 4, 2019) With the A-Feature ready to hit the track, Mother Nature threw a slide job on the filed at Selinsgrove Speedway, forcing the cancelation of the night’s events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

All drivers in attendance received 88 show-up points. The next event on the schedule for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, May 11.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, Penn.)

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Car Count: 27

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature. Top 8 redraw)

Lineup Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-T.J. Stutts; 2. M1-Mark Smith; 3. 55-Alex Vigneault; 4. 11-Roger Crockett; 5. 66-Ryan Kissinger; 6. 7-Steve Buckwalter; 7. 2X-Tucker Doughty; 8. 5J-Jamie Ball; 9. 52-Blake Hahn

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Chad Layton, [1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [4]; 3. 99-Cody Keller, [3]; 4. 12-Blane Heimbach, [7]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [2]; 6. 77-Derek Locke, [8]; 7. J2-John Carney II, [6]; 8. 17W-Harli White, [5]; 9. 21P-Robbie Price, [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill, [1]; 2. 72-Ryan Smith, [8]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, [4]; 4. 29-Jason Shultz, [2]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 6. 28-Scott Bogucki, [7]; 7. 1W-Kyle Reinhardt, [3]; 8. 33W-Mike Walter, [9]; 9. (DNF) 11A-Austin Bishop, [6]

A-Feature

A-Feature called due to rain

Lineup A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington; 2. 72-Ryan Smith; 3. 35-Chad Layton; 4. 19-T.J. Stutts; 5. 11-Roger Crockett; 6. M1-Mark Smith; 7. 77X-Alex Hill; 8. 12-Blane Heimbach; 9. 14-Jordon Mallett; 10. 99-Cody Keller; 11. 66-Ryan Kissinger; 12. 7-Steve Buckwalter; 13. 29-Jason Shultz; 14. 5J-Jamie Ball; 15. 77-Derek Locke; 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr; 17. 28-Scott Bogucki; 18. 47X-Dylan Westbrook; 19. 2X-Tucker Doughty; 20. J2-John Carney II; 21. 52-Blake Hahn; 22. 33W-Mike Walter; 23. 1W-Kyle Reinhardt; 24. 17W-Harli White; 25. 21P-Robbie Price; 26. 11A-Austin Bishop; 27. 55-Alex Vigneault

Lap Leader(s): N/A

Hard Charger: N/A

High Point Driver: Ryan Smith

Provisional(s): N/A