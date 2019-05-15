Patriot Sprint Tour Takes a Weekend Off Before the Earl Halaquist Memorial

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (May 15, 2019) — After two successful shows at Land of Legends Raceway and Woodhull Raceway, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will take the weekend off before preparing for the Fonda Speedway event taking place on Saturday, May 25.

After two events, Davie Franek and Joe Trenca are tied atop of the point standings at 279 each. Franek is coming off a win this past weekend at Woodhull Raceway and an eighth-place finish at Land of Legends while Trenca has finished fourth at both events.

In 2019, points are being awarded to full-time PST members ONLY and not temporary members. For example, if a temporary member were to finish second in an event and a full-time member would finish third, the third-place driver would receive second place points. Every full time PST member would be scored up a spot in this situation. The A-Main finish pay out however still remains the same.

Jordan Thomas currently rides in third in the point standings coming off a career best third at Land of Legends and a sixth at Woodhull. Completing the top five in points are Jonathan Preston (271) and Jeff Trombley (267).

After a one season hiatus, the Patriots are back at the Fonda Speedway located in Fonda, NY which is now under the promotional operation of Brett Deyo. They will head to the Montgomery County fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25 for the Earl Halaquist Memorial, an event that pays $3,000 to win and $300 to qualify. Lap money will also awarded.

Those who wish to purchase a lap can contact Tom Schmeh via facebook or email at iowabasedtraveler@yahoo.com.

The Patriots will conclude racing in the Month of May by visiting the Ransomville Speedway on Friday, May 31.

Patriot Sprint Tour Championship Standings: 1) 98-Joe Trenca (279) 1) 28F- Davie Franek (279) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (273) 4) 22-Jonathan Preston (271) 5) 3a-Jeff Trombley (267) 6) 47-Kyle Drum (264) 7) 10-Paulie Colagiovanni (259) 8) 45-Chuck Hebing (257) 9) 35-Jared Zimbardi (247) 10) 121-Steve Glover (228) 11) 49-Scott Kreutter (201) 12) 36-Steve Doell (198)