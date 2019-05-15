Several Teams Expected for Oswego Open Practice Session Saturday

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 14, 2019) – Oswego Speedway will begin its 69th consecutive season of operation with an Open Practice session scheduled for this Saturday, May 18 from 1 to 5pm.

Registered Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers, and 350 Supers are invited to partake in the practice along with any ISMA Supermodified, Tour Modified, or Super Stock teams.

Many drivers are expected to take advantage of the track time including defending Novelis Supermodified track champion Otto Sitterly in the Nicotra Racing No. 7 and defending Pathfinder Bank SBS track champion Anthony Losurdo in the Missile Motorsports No. 1.

Joining Sitterly in the Supermodifieds will be new teammate Alison Cumens Sload, the former ISMA standout who plans a rookie of the year bid in the Nicotra No. 39. Michael Barnes, Aric Iosue, and last season’s rookie of the year Tyler Thompson also have plans to be pitside.

Expected Small Block Supers include Losurdo, David LaTulip, Cameron Rowe, Russ Bartlett, Travis Bartlett, Tim Glidden Sr, and more.

Losurdo will be on hand with his 350 Supermodified ride as well, joining Pathfinder Bank SBS veteran Barry Kinglsey, who is also transitioning to the speedway’s new class for 2019.

Additional testing is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 20 and Thursday, May 23. The Supermodifieds of Doug Didero, Jeff Abold and Camden Proud are all signed up as is the Barbeau Racing Small Block Super driven by Dave Cliff, plus the John Burke 350 Super.

Oswego Speedway’s Season Opener gets the green flag on Saturday, May 25. It will feature the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for Novelis Supermodifieds, the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 35-lap special for the 350 Supers.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, you can visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. Fans can FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.