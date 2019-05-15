URSS Heads to Dodge City Raceway Park This Saturday Night

From David Smith Jr.

(June 15, 2019) – A busy stretch consisting of two weekends of racing for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing kicks off this coming Saturday night as the tour makes their second trip of the young 2019 race season to Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas and another battle with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprints.

Three events have been completed thus far this season with Jake Martens of Fairview, Oklahoma picking up the season-opening victory at 81 Speedway back on April 5. The next night the tour made their first trip of the season to DCRP where track regular Luke Cranston of NessCity picked up the victory. In the last event held back on May 4, Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason Martin claimed the checkered flag at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte.

Brian Herbert will come into the night’s racing action as the current point leader while two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton is just four-points behind.

Drivers making up positions three-tenth in the early season point standings include: Kade Hagins, Tracey Hill, Aaron Ploussard, Dalton Webb, Martens, Andy Shouse, Steven Richardson and Brandon Anderson.

Twenty-eight drivers competed in that first event back in April at DCRP and officials expected about that many this weekend for the $700-to-win feature finale.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 PM. Hot laps begin at 7:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time.

Grandstand adult general admission is $15 while kids eleven and under will be admitted for free into the grandstands. All pit passes are just $30.

More information pertaining to the URSS can be obtained by accessing the tracks official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series. Questions and inquires about the series can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

Learn more about Dodge CityRacewayPark by accessing their official track website www.dodgecityraceway.com.

In the staging area: After this Saturday night’s event at Dodge City Raceway Park, the “Rebels” will gear for a Memorial Day weekend double-header. It will all kick off on Saturday night, May 25, at Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Oklahoma before heading to 81 Speedway in ParkCity and once again become part of the tracks “Sprint Car Maynia III” for a Sunday night event. Both events will see the URSS drivers take on the Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products with each night paying $1000 to the nights feature finale winner.

David Smith, Jr./OKTidbits PR