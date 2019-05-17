East Coast Sprint Doubleheader Weekend Hits Big Diamond, Grandview

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, In. (May 16, 2019) – The USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars’ Pennsylvania doubleheader weekend begins Friday, May 17, with the first of three visits this season to Big Diamond Speedway, then follow up it a night later with their lone visit of the season to Grandview Speedway on Saturday, May 18.

Ringoes, New Jersey’s Ryan Godown and Mary D, Pennsylvania’s Joey Biasi captured the two Big Diamond visits a year ago in Pottsville, Pa. Saturday marks the first-ever visit for the series at Grandview.

Gates open Friday at Big Diamond at 5:30pm (Eastern) with cars set to hit the track at 7:15pm and racing getting underway at 7:45pm. General admission tickets for Friday are $15 for adults, $10 for kids age 11-12 and FREE for kids 10 and under. Active military members with a valid ID are also admitted free of charge.

Saturday at Grandview, the grandstand opens at 5:30pm Eastern with racing set for 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $20, children age 6-11 are $5 and kids under 6 are FREE! Pit passes are $30.

Steven Drevicki of Reading, Pa. leads the standings by a single point by virtue of a win at Lincoln Speedway. Wrightstown, New Jersey’s Chris Allen, Jr. won the most recent race at Delaware International Speedway.

USAC RAPID TIRE EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-146, 2-Eddie Strada-145, 3-Chris Allen Jr.-143, 4-Chandler Leiby-132, 5-Bill Unglert-122, 6-Trebor Kobylarz-113, 7-Eric Jennings-109, 8-Mark Bitner-92, 9-Ryan Quackenbush-92, 10-Johnathon Swanson-89.