Speed2 Midgets go to Indiana And Vermont

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, In. (May 16, 2019) – A Midwest Thunder Indiana double-dip at Gas City and Montpelier, plus a DMA return to Bear Ridge are all part of the USAC Speed2 Midget scene this weekend.

The Midwest Thunder Midget series is set for its long-awaited debut after Mother Nature washed away its first two tries. Friday, May 17, the series is at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Ind. A night later, it’s onto the familiar series staple of Montpelier Motor Speedway in Montpelier, Ind.

Moving east, the USAC Speed2 Dirt Midget Association is headed back to its home base of Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. Seth Carlson of Brimfield, Mass. won the opener at Bear Ridge and leads the standings coming into Saturday night’s race.

Adult general admission tickets for Friday at Gas City are $20 ($5 off with HARF card) while kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. Sprint Cars, Winged 305 Sprints (Indiana RaceSaver Sprints), Open Midgets, UMRA TQ Midgets and 600cc Winged Mini-Sprints are also on the event card. Pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates at 5pm, cars on track at 6:30pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:30pm.

Saturday at Montpelier features Midgets, UMP Modifieds, Super Streets, Thunder Cars and FWD Compacts. Front gates open at 3pm (Eastern) with cars on track at 5pm and racing at 6:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $15, kids 12 and under are free with paid adult. Pit passes are $30 each.

Saturday at Bear Ridge features a full card of racing, including the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, C.A. Miller Limited Late Models and Peanuts Auto Four Cylinders. Pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates at 3pm and racing starts around 6pm. Adult general admission tickets are $10, students 12-17 general admission is $8, Seniors 62+ general admission is $8 and kids 11 and under general admission is $2.

USAC DMA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Seth Carlson-75, 2-Will Hull-74, 3-Manny Dias-68, 4-Joe Krawiec-67, 5-Justin Phillips-66, 6-Dan Douville-61, 7-Dean Christensen-57, 8-Jeff Horn-56, 9-Wayne Kohler-48, 10-Adam Whitney-47.