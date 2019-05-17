Weather claims Angell Park Opener on Sunday

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRAIRIE, Wi. (May 16, 2019) — Previous rain showers, and projected weekend long rain at Angell Park Speedway have forced cancellation of theSunday’s “Tony Stewart Sprint Spectacular” featuring the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions co-sanctioned event. The event was also to feature a complete program for the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series.

The tracks “73rd Opening Night” will now be Sunday June 2 featuring Badger Midgets, MSA Sprint Car Series and the Wisconsin Legend Dirt Racing Series.