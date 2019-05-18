Jac Haudenschild Wins the Eric Phillips Classic

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 17, 2019) – It was patented Jac Haudenschild. The National Hall of Fame inductee from Wooster, Ohio, utilized Attica Raceway Park’s extreme high line to pass Joey Saldana coming to the white flag of the 410 sprint feature Friday and went on to score his third career victory at the track on American Powersports/AmeriGas Night.

The victory was worth $4,000 for Haudenschild on an All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group point night.

Not to be outdone, the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models saw a tremendous battle between Wooster, Ohio’s Doug Drown and McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk – who ironically came into the night tied with 25 career Attica wins to sit atop the division all-time victory mark. The duo raced side by side, slicing through lapped traffic the final five laps with Drown prevailing for his second win of the year and the 26th of his career at Attica on an Attica/Wayne County Speedway Challenge Series point night.

To finish out the exciting night, Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy used the low groove to get around race-long leader Jimmy McGrath with just four laps to go to score his second Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature win and the $1,000 Gressman Powersports check. It was Ivy’s 17th career 305 victory at Attica putting him seventh on the division’s all-time victory list. It was also a valuable point night for Ivy in the chase for the KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

Haudenschild grabbed the early lead of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main, battling early with Buddy Kofoid who took the point on lap six. Kofoid seemed to have things in hand as Craig Mintz and Saldana battled with Haudenschild. Kofoid suffered some sort of issue with eight laps to go, dropping to fourth as Saldana inherited the lead over Mintz and Haudenschild right before the caution flew. Saldana, Mintz and Haudenschild battled for the lead with “The Wild Child” driving into second with four laps to go and blasted around Saldana exiting turn four coming to the white flag and driving to the close win.

“Joey and Craig and Buddy got me pretty good there at the start…I was searching around a little bit because when you start on the front row I didn’t really know where to run for sure. I had to get up on the cushion and go there at the end. Zach (Ames) had the car pretty good. We are a little loose in the heat but Zach worked on it and had the car really good any where on the track,” said Haudenschild beside his Finzer Farms/Ron Jacobs Trucking/Performance Foot & Ankle/Triple X Racing backed #3.

Pole sitter Mike Bores jumped to the early lead of the 25 lap late model feature but faced constant pressure from Devin Shiels. Meanwhile eighth starter Drown worked his way to third by lap seven and after a great few lap battle with Shiels moved into second and drove around Bores on lap 13 to take the lead. Meanwhile Schlenk, who started 11th, worked his way into third with nine laps remaining and took second from Bores a lap later. When the five to go signal was given Drown and Schlenk were mired in heavy lapped traffic as the pair raced door to door trying to maneuver around lapped cars. As they crossed the white flag they were side by side with lapped cars all around. Drown would hold off Schlenk for the win.

“That’s what everybody wants to see…Rusty and myself battling like it’s been for many many times here. That’s why I wasn’t getting off the top. I knew if anyone was going to run up there and be able to peddle the car he would be the one. The lapped cars were kind of my blockers. I have to thank Ely Road Reel, BAR Farms, 89 Homes, Wooster Blass, Chubb Frank Racing for giving us this machine, Cody for building the car and working on it every week, my wife for her support, my dad, my uncle, Steve or tire guy and Hoosier Racing Tire, AccuForce and everyone who helps out on this car,” Drown said.

McGrath led the first 21 of the 25 lap 305 feature while seventh starter Ivy steadily moved his way tot he front, taking second on lap 10. A red for last week’s winner Kyle Capodice who tipped over with eight laps to go put Ivy right on McGrath’s rear bumper. McGrath got a great restart and looked like he might be on his way to his first career sprint win, but the veteran Ivy methodically ate away at the lead and drove off the bottom of turn four on lap 22 to take the lead and drove to the win.

“I’m glad we had that red flag there…I was sucking wind pretty bad,” said Ivy who also drove in the 410 sprint feature. “This thing wouldn’t take off real good on the restart. I just tried to bide my time and settle down and make sure I made my right move. I have to thank all my guys. I made it hard on them tonight going back and forth to the 410 car and they do it all the time for me,” said Ivy beside his L&R Farms/C&N Supply/Rohr Lawncare/Sonny’s Welding & Machine/Welty Financial Services/Atkinson Farms/Story Equipment backed #77i

Haudenschild and Kofoid brought the field to green for the 25 lap 410 sprint feature but before a lap could be completed Caleb Griffith stopped necessitating a complete restart. When the green flew again Haudenschild gained the advantage over Kofoid, Chris Andrews, Ivy, Mintz, Saldana, Tony Stewart and DJ Foos. Kofoid continued to pressure Haudenschild while Mintz drove into third. Kofoid took the lead on lap six with a slider in turn one. Kofoid began to pull away slightly as Haudenschild had his hands full with Mintz, Saldana, Andrews, Ivy, Stewart and Greg Wilson who had charged from 18th.

Kofoid encountered lapped traffic by lap 11 with Haudenschild, Mintz and Saldana battling for second with Mintz taking the spot on lap 14. Saldana slipped by Haudenschild for third on lap 17 as heavy lapped traffic appeared. With 10 laps to go Kofoid was still in command while Saldana got around Mintz for second. Something appeared to happen to Kofoid in turn four with eight laps to go as he slowed dramatically, handing the lead to Saldana as Mintz and Haudenschild also got around the California driver.

Other than the initial start, the feature’s only caution flew for a Skylar Gee spin with seven laps to go. On the restart Mintz pressured Saldana with Haudenschild joining the fun a lap later. Haudenschild drove around Mintz on lap 26 and quickly close don Saldana. Haudenschild rocked off the high side of turn four coming to the white flag and went on to take the win over Saldana, Kofoid, Mintz and Andrews.

“We had a really really good car. I had a terrible start and fell back and I just kept with it and kept with it. The top wasn’t cleaned off early and right there at the end I saw the top cleaned and I was like ‘oh shit Haud.’ If anyone’s going to try it he’s going to and look, it paid off and he won. If they don’t have the yellow I think we win the race. We had a car good enough because we could move through traffic really really good and they couldn’t get through traffic as good as me. At the end…that’s called experience..Haud knows what to do. You only have one shot and it worked and I lost,” said Saldana.

Bores and Shiels brought the field to green for the 25 lap late model feature with Bores, who already has a win this season, holding off Shiels for the lead with Larry Bellman, Matt Irey and Drown locked in a torrid battle for third.A quick caution on lap four saw the running order Bores, Shiels, Irey, Drown, Bellman, last week’s winner Ryan Missler, Steve Kester and Schlenk.Bores began to pull away when the green came back out while Shiels was trying to fend off Drown and Irey. Drown took the runner-up position on lap 10 and quickly closed on Bores.

Bores was glued to the bottom and Drown used the high line to take the lead on lap 13 but Bores and Shiels didn’t give up, challenging over the next couple of laps. Meanwhile Schlenk had moved into fourth. With nine laps to go it was a great four car battle up front with Drown leading Bores, Shiels and Schlenk. With five laps to go a lapped car held up Drown and Schlenk took the lead but a circuit later Drown regained the top spot. Drown and Schlenk raced side by side in traffic the remaining four laps with Drown getting the narrow win over Schlenk, Shiels, Bores and Missler.

McGrath and Shawn Valenti brought the field to green for the 25 lap 305 sprint A-main with McGrath getting the top spot over Valenti, Matt Lucius, Dustin Rall, Tyler Street, Ivy and Luke Griffith. McGrath and Valenti raced side by side over the next hand full of laps before McGrath started to pull away. Meanwhile Lucius, Rall, Street and Ivy were battling hard for third when the caution flew on lap nine. On the restart Ivy took second and started to close on McGrath.

Last week’s winner Kyle Capodice and Rall tangled with eight laps to go. When the green flew McGrath got an excellent restart and pulled away slightly from Ivy with Valenti, Street, Bobby Clark, Lucius, Paul Weaver, Griffith and Jamie Miller giving chase. McGrath and Ivy ran side by side over the next few laps until Ivy utilized the bottom groove to take the lead on lap 22. Ivy drove to the win over McGrath, Valenti, Street and Weaver.

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobile 1 invade Attica Raceway Park on Friday, May 24 on Foster Auto Body/Steinle Chevrolet-Buick in Clyde/Adkins Group Night. The UMP late models and 305 sprints are also in competition. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m.

Attica Raceway Park

American Powersports/AmeriGas Night

Friday, May 17, 2019

Indicates starting position [*]

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.710; 2.14-Tony Stewart, 12.713; 3.11-Dale Blaney, 12.714; 4.70X-Spencer Bayston, 12.732; 5.5X-Justin Peck, 12.858; 6.3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.869; 7.23-Max Stambaugh, 12.883; 8.45L-Brian Lay, 12.906; 9.09-Craig Mintz, 12.925; 10.5T-Travis Philo, 12.948; 11.8J-Jess Stiger, 12.950; 12.25M-Chris Andrews, 12.954; 13.6-Joey Saldana, 12.965; 14.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.971; 15.99-Skyler Gee, 12.985; 16.5-Byron Reed, 12.985; 17.83M-Broc Martin, 13.005; 18.8M-TJ Michael, 13.013; 19.16-DJ Foos, 13.047; 20.71-Aryton Olsen, 13.066; 21.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.087; 22.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.103; 23.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.109; 24.4-Cap Henry, 13.121; 25.1-Nate Dussel, 13.134; 26.97-Caleb Helms, 13.167; 27.9X-Ricky Peterson, 13.207; 28.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.208; 29.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.240; 30.2+-Brian Smith, 13.241; 31.23X-John Ivy, 13.457; 32.27B-Boston Mead, 13.462; 33.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.487; 34.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.490; 35.14W-Chad Wilson, 13.613; 36.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.712; 37.29-Steve Butler, 13.855; 38.88N-Frank Neill, 13.865; 39.59-Bryan Nuckles, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 83M-Broc Martin[1] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 3. 3-Jac Haudenschild[4] ; 4. 8J-Jess Stiger[2] ; 5. 4-Cap Henry[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 99-Skyler Gee[3] ; 2. 23X-John Ivy[1] ; 3. 9X-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 5. 27B-Boston Mead[5] ; 6. 14W-Chad Wilson[6] ; 7. 29-Steve Butler[7] ; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 6-Joey Saldana[1] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 23-Max Stambaugh[3] ; 4. 70X-Spencer Bayston[4] ; 5. 5-Byron Reed[5] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton[8] ; 8. 71-Aryton Olsen[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1] ; 2. 14-Tony Stewart[3] ; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4] ; 4. 11-Dale Blaney[2] ; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[5] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 7. 97-Caleb Helms[7] ; 8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 2. 25M-Chris Andrews[3] ; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[1] ; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[5] ; 5. 5X-Justin Peck[4] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6] ; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 70X-Spencer Bayston[2] ; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[3] ; 3. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 4. 8J-Jess Stiger[1] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[7] ; 7. 27B-Boston Mead[4] ; 8. 71-Aryton Olsen[12] ; 9. 88N-Frank Neill[11] ; 10. 29-Steve Butler[9] ; 11. 97-Caleb Helms[10] ; 12. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 11-Dale Blaney[2] ; 3. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[4] ; 5. 5X-Justin Peck[5] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 7. 14W-Chad Wilson[6] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8] ; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[10] ; 10. 22B-Ryan Broughton[9] ; 11. 21N-Frankie Nervo[12] ; 12. 59-Bryan Nuckles[11]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild[1] ; 2. 6-Joey Saldana[6] ; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[2] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 5. 25M-Chris Andrews[3] ; 6. 4-Cap Henry[21] ; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[18] ; 8. 14-Tony Stewart[8] ; 9. 11-Dale Blaney[19] ; 10. 16-DJ Foos[7] ; 11. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 12. 83M-Broc Martin[12] ; 13. 70X-Spencer Bayston[16] ; 14. 5-Byron Reed[23] ; 15. 23-Max Stambaugh[14] ; 16. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17] ; 17. 33W-Caleb Griffith[15] ; 18. 99-Skyler Gee[11] ; 19. 23X-John Ivy[4] ; 20. 2+-Brian Smith[20] ; 21. 8J-Jess Stiger[22] ; 22. 9X-Ricky Peterson[13] ; 23. 45L-Brian Lay[10]

Hard Charger: 4-Cap Henry +15

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[1] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[2] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 4. 69W-Jeff Warnick[6] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[8] ; 6. X3-Dan Wallace[7] ; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 8. 23H-Craig Hartong[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 2. 77-Steve Kester[6] ; 3. 59-Larry Bellman[3] ; 4. 5Y-Josh Haynes[5] ; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[7] ; 6. 11H-Darrick Hubbard Jr[8] ; 7. 20H-Troy Hahn[1] ; 8. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[2]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[5] ; 2. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[7] ; 3. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[2] ; 4. 41-Jason Playter Jr[4] ; 5. 30-Nate Potts[3] ; 6. 42*-Bob Mayer[1] ; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 8. 101-Chester Fitch[8]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 12-Doug Drown[1] ; 2. 55-TJ Watson[4] ; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[3] ; 4. 6-Jimmie Ward[6] ; 5. 41G-Austin Goon[2] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[5] ; 7. 75-Dana Frey[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 2. 92-Justin Chance[1] ; 3. 30-Nate Potts[3] ; 4. X3-Dan Wallace[5] ; 5. 42*-Bob Mayer[7] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[15] ; 7. 23H-Craig Hartong[13] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[9] ; 9. 11H-Darrick Hubbard Jr[6] ; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[11] ; 11. 75-Dana Frey[12] ; 12. 41G-Austin Goon[4] ; 13. 20H-Troy Hahn[10] ; 14. 69R-Doug Baird[8] ; 15. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[14]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 12-Doug Drown[8] ; 2. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[11] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[9] ; 6. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 7. 5M-Ryan Markham[10] ; 8. 69W-Jeff Warnick[13] ; 9. 92-Justin Chance[18] ; 10. 59-Larry Bellman[3] ; 11. 55-TJ Watson[4] ; 12. 5Y-Josh Haynes[14] ; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[12] ; 14. 1N-Casey Noonan[17] ; 15. X3-Dan Wallace[20] ; 16. 30-Nate Potts[19] ; 17. 6-Jimmie Ward[16] ; 18. 77-Steve Kester[7] ; 19. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[6] ; 20. 41-Jason Playter Jr[15]

Hard Charger: CJ1-Rusty Schlenk +9

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[6] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[8] ; 7. 25-Jason Keckler[7] ; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[9] ; 9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 2. 9R-Dustin Rall[3] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[7] ; 5. Z10-Kevin Mingus[6] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[8] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 8. 22-Justin Lusk[9] ; 9. 48-Mike Burkin[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[6] ; 3. 8-Bobby Clark[4] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[7] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[5] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[3]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[4] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[3] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 8. 3X-Brandon Riehl[10] ; 9. 22-Justin Lusk[8] ; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[9] ; 11. 48-Mike Burkin[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[7] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[16] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[12] ; 7. 97-Kyle Peters[9] ; 8. 11G-Luke Griffith[8] ; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[19] ; 10. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 11. 47-Matt Lucius[3] ; 12. 36-Seth Schneider[11] ; 13. 25-Jason Keckler[18] ; 14. 09-Justin Adams[15] ; 15. Z10-Kevin Mingus[14] ; 16. 12-Kyle Capodice[13] ; 17. 1H-Zeth Sabo[17] ; 18. 9R-Dustin Rall[4] ; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 20. 5-Kody Brewer[20]

Hard Charger: 1W-Paul Weaver +11