Photo Gallery: ASCS National Tour / GLSS at I-96 Speedway ASCS National Tour, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Alex Hill (77x) and Jamie Ball (#5J) as Gregg Dalman piles in. (Jim Denhamer photo) Scott Bogucki and his crew member prepare for hot laps at I-96 Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jamie Ball with his crew. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Kyle Poortenga. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Gregg Dalman. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Tank Brakenberry. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Robbie Price (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Phil Gressman, winner Sam Hafertepe Jr, second place Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Alex Hill (77x) and Jamie Ball (#5J) as Gregg Dalman piles in. (Jim Denhamer photo) Shawn Dancer (#49) racing with Harli White (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Covington (#95) and Jon Carney II (#J2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17H) racing with Harli White (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Scott Bogucki (#28) racing with Blake Hahn (#52). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Robbie Price (#21P). (Jim Denhamer photo) Scott Bogucki (#28) racing with Jared Horstman (#17H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#16) racing with Dan McCarron (#22M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Dylan Westbrook (#47X). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron (#22M0 and Phil Gressman (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) American Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourGLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery