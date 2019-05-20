RacinBoys All Access Showcasing Live Video Coverage of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Event at Lake Ozark Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 20, 2019) – The 2nd annual LOS Spring 360 Nationals is on tap for RacinBoys All Access members, who will be able to watch live Pay-Per-View video of the marquee Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event this Saturday and Sunday.

Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., hosts the two-day show, which also features the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League on Saturday. RacinBoys All Access subscribers can watch live video of all of the action from hot laps through the main event.

The RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

RacinBoys will also host PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group this weekend.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country each Friday and Saturday night.

Several events around the country this weekend include: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in North Carolina; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions in Ohio; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Missouri; and ASCS regional competition in Arizona, Texas, Montana and Missouri to name a few.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

