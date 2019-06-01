Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Friday at the Nashville Faigrounds Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Parade lap during the World of Outlaws debut at the Nashville Faigrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dirt laid down at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap during the World of Outlaws debut at the Nashville Faigrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap during the World of Outlaws debut at the Nashville Faigrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Derek Hagar (#9JR) and Logan Schuchart (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFarden (#9) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart (#14) and Derek Hagar (#9JR). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#5) and James McFardden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#5) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chad Boespflug (#98) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Bill Balog (#17B) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#5) and Carson Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Bill Balog. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz and his team in victory lane at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz and his team in victory lane at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Donny Schatz Wins Opening Night Feature at Nashville Schuchart Wins at Fulton Speedway Schatz Wins at Grays Habor Raceway Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Fargo Sweet Tops Schatz for Salina Victory Nashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws