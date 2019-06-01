Ruhl Wins Open Sprint Show at I-96

Bob Buffenbarger

Lake Odessa,Mi. (5-31-19)- Ryan Ruhl dominated the 25 lap feature at I-96 Speedway Friday night. After a large mudclod took out Ruhl’s helmet last week, he took delivery of his new head gear today and set out to even the score with the track.

Ruhl wasted no time taking the lead from his 3rd starting spot. He held the top spot after lap one and never looked back. Sixth starting Chase Ridenour quickly moved into 2nd place and closed a bit on the #71 of Ruhl but was along for the ride as the top two began lapping cars early.

Ruhl was masterful working through traffic during the green to checker event. Ridenour was the only car on the same lap as Ruhl at the checkers. Following Ruhl and Ridenour were Quetin Blonde, Frank Neill and Andy Chehowski.

Heat races were won by Ridenour and Ruhl.

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, MI

Friday May 31, 2019

Heat Race #1

1. 11R-Chase Ridenour, [4]

2. 27B-Boston Mead, [3]

3. 21T-Andy Chehowski, [1]

4. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr, [2]

5. 88N-Frank Neill, [5]

DNS: 16X-Justin Woodkowski,

Heat Race #2

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, [4]

2. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, [3]

3. 46-Robert Huisken, [2]

4. 10S-Jay Steinbach, [1]

5. 52-Zac Broughman, [5]

6. 41-Kent Gardner, [7]

7. 8-Justin Ward, [6]

A-Main

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, [3]

2. 11R-Chase Ridenour, [6]

3. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, [4]

4. 88N-Frank Neill, [9]

5. 21T-Andy Chehowski, [2]

6. 10S-Jay Steinbach, [8]

7. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr, [7]

8. 46-Robert Huisken, [1]

9. 52-Zac Broughman, [10]

10. 41-Kent Gardner, [12]

11. 16X-Justin Woodkowski, [11]

12. 27B-Boston Mead, [5]

13. 8-Justin Ward, [13]