Speed Shift TV Providing 46 Races in June for VIP Subscribers

AVON, Ind. (June 3, 2019) – June will be the most ambitious month of the season thus far for Speed Shift TV as it will offer 46 live races for VIP subscribers.

Those events include parts of Ohio Sprint Speedweek and Pennsylvania Speedweek, the Wild West Modified Shootout, a total of 12 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions shows, all of Illinois Speed Week with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and numerous other marquee events across the country.

A total of seven out of the nine Ohio Sprint Speedweek races will be broadcast. Additional All Stars events on tap for VIP subscribers include Friday at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y.; Saturday at Stateline Speedway in Busti, N.Y.; Sunday at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, Pa.; June 28 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill.; and June 29 at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill.

Pennsylvania Speedweek begins on June 29 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., which also showcases races this Saturday, on June 15 and on June 22.

The Illinois Speed Week featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League runs June 12-16. Additionally, POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints races on June 28 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., and June 29 at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill., will be broadcast live.

The Wild West Modified Shootout ventures throughout California and Oregon for eight races in a nine-day span from June 21-29.

Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., will host events this Saturday and June 22.

Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., features action this Friday and June 21.

Action Track USA in Kutztown, Pa., has races this Sunday, June 12 and June 19.

Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind., will showcase competition on June 23 for the Bob Darland Memorial.

Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Ind., has Thursday Night Sprint Car Action presented by Sugar Fork Crossing on June 20.

And the Dirt Knights Tour will visit Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Tuesday.

The VIP subscription is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

