QUINCY, Mi. (June 8, 2019) — Boston Mead picked up two feature victories on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. Mead picked up the makeup feature from the previous week along with the regularly scheduled main event on Saturday. Out running Ty Williams and Keith Shaffer in the first main and Mark Aldrich in the second Mead picked up his first two feature events of the 2019 season.

