PATRIOT SPRINT TOUR JOE WHITCOMB MEMORIAL FOR 360 SPRINTS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Patriot Sprint Tour will sanction the 16th Annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway at 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 15. The tribute race will honor the memory of the late open wheel racer from Millersburg who succumbed to injuries sustained in a sprint car racing accident at the track on June 21, 2003.

Saturday night’s racing program will be sponsored by Advanced Concrete Systems and will also feature the super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners. Grandstand and pit gates will open at 5 p.m.

The 25-lap Whitcomb Memorial will pay $2,271 to win and $271 to start. The super late models will compete in a 25-lap feature paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks and roadrunners will race in 15- and 12-lap main events, respectively.

Previous winners of the Whitcomb Memorial include Nate Snyder of Halifax (2004, 2017); Kevin Nagy of East Brunswick, N.J. (2005); Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove (2006, 2007, 2008); Pat Cannon of Etters (2009, 2010, 2013); TJ Stutts of Liverpool (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015); and Davie Franek of Wantage, N.J. (2016). Chad Layton of Harrisburg is the defending winner.

Whitcomb, a dedicated racer most of his life, began his career in go-karts at the age of seven. He won hundreds of races in karting and was a three-time national karting champion. A highlight during his karting career was an appearance on ESPN.

In 2001, Whitcomb became a regular competitor at Selinsgrove in the 358 sprint car, driving his trademark blue and yellow number 71 racer. That year, Whitcomb became Selinsgrove Speedway’s Sportsman of the Year.

Whitcomb won his first sprint car race at Selinsgrove on June 8, 2002, ending the five-race winning streak of champion Chad Layton. Whitcomb also won sprint car races at Williams Grove and Bridgeport Speedways during his racing career.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.

Purse for 25-Lap 360 Sprint Car Joe Whitcomb Memorial Saturday, June 15, 2019: 1) $2,271 2) $1,200 3) $1,000 4) $800 5) $700 6) $600 7) $550 8) $500 9) $450 10) $425 11) $400 12) $375 13) $350 14) $325 15) $300 16-24) $271

Also Racing: Super Late Models, Pro Stocks & Roadrunners

Gates Open: 5PM

Race Time: 7PM

Admission for Saturday, June 15, 2019: Adults $15; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30