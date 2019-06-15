Patterson Injured in Crash at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mi. (June 15, 2019) — Tom Patterson was injured on Friday night in a crash at Kalamazoo Speedway during the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Sprint Car Series event. The incident took place in turn three during the feature event when Patterson made hard contact with the wall. Patterson was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital and is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

Patterson is a long time sprint car driver that primary competes on blacktop with a variety of different series. Known as a low dollar racer that loves the sport Patterson has towed all over the country to compete in a variety of pavement sprint car races.